Garmin introduces the Edge 1040 Solar, the ultimate GPS bike computer featuring breakthrough solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Edge® 1040 Solar, the ultimate GPS bike computer featuring solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology. Harnessing the power of the sun, the Edge 1040 Solar features a Power Glass™ solar charging lens, giving cyclists even more ride time between charges – up to 100 hours in battery saver mode – while multi-band GNSS technology provides more accurate GPS positioning in challenging ride environments, such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover. Packed with state-of-the-art navigation, performance, safety and connectivity features, the Edge 1040 Solar boasts a completely refreshed, modernized user experience, giving cyclists easier access to key information, the ability to customize the home page, an improved ride summary view and more – all in a 3.5-inch touchscreen display.

“Cyclists expect as much from their GPS bike computer as they do themselves, and that is why we are thrilled to introduce the Edge 1040 Solar,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Durable, accurate and ready to go the distance, the Edge 1040 Solar is the pinnacle of GPS bike computers. No matter where you ride, or what bike you choose to use, the Edge 1040 Solar is ready for any adventure – from remote gravel trails to epic climbs.”

What’s new

Designed for cyclists, by cyclists, the Edge 1040 Solar features innovative advancements in technology and performance metrics, including:

Solar charging: Power Glass solar charging lens extends the battery life to up to 100 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists an additional 42 minutes per hour during daytime riding. 1

Power Glass solar charging lens extends the battery life to up to 100 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists an additional 42 minutes per hour during daytime riding. Multi-band GNSS technology: Receive better positional accuracy and coverage, even in the most challenging environments.

Receive better positional accuracy and coverage, even in the most challenging environments. Cycling ability 2 and course demands: Classify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist, focus on improvement and prepare for the demands of a specific course.

Classify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist, focus on improvement and prepare for the demands of a specific course. Power guide: Recommended power targets make it easier to manage efforts throughout a course. 2

Recommended power targets make it easier to manage efforts throughout a course. Real-time stamina insights: Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride. 2

Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride. Simple setup: Custom ride profiles prepopulate based on previous Edge data, ride types, and sensors. From there, cycling activity profiles can be managed directly on your compatible smartphone from the Garmin Connect™ smart device app.

Training and performance

To help cyclists boost their performance, the Edge 1040 Solar provides insights from Firstbeat Analytics™ such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their training efforts.2 They will even get daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. During a ride, the Edge 1040 Solar lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate. What’s more, ClimbPro lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the Edge 1040 Solar or in Garmin Connect. Meanwhile, mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, hang time, grit and flow, track the epic details of every ride.

Whether cycling indoors or outdoors, cyclists can sync workouts automatically from Garmin Connect or other training apps, including TrainingPeaks®, right to the Edge 1040 Solar.

Maps and routes

Whether riding through busy cities or exploring remote areas, the Edge 1040 Solar includes advanced navigational tools to help cyclists stay on track.

High-contrast, ride-type-specific maps use Trendline™ popularity routing to highlight popular roads and trails based on billions of miles of ride data that other users have uploaded to Garmin Connect.

Turn-by-turn navigation and alerts notify riders of sharp curves ahead.

Pause route guidance and off-course notifications to explore beyond the beaten path. Route guidance can be turned back on at any time to get back to the original route or starting point.

Download the recommended Trailforks app to view routes and trail details from more than 80 countries. When using the Trailforks app, Forksight mode automatically displays upcoming forks in the route and where a rider is within a trail network.

Safety and connectivity

While out for a ride, Garmin’s safety and smart features help cyclists stay connected.3 Built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack to let loved ones follow a cyclist's real-time location and view their entire preplanned course to see where they’re headed, while group messaging and tracking let cyclists stay in touch when they get separated from the pack.3 For added confidence while riding, the Edge 1040 Solar is compatible with the Varia™ line of cycling awareness devices, including the new Varia RCT715 rearview radar with camera and tail light, so cyclists can see, be seen and continuously capture video footage during their ride.4 The Edge 1040 Solar also works with inReach® devices4 so cyclists can view and reply to messages, share trip data and trigger interactive SOS alerts with an active inReach subscription.5

In addition to receiving smart notifications and automatically uploading rides to Garmin Connect, the Edge 1040 Solar easily pairs with a Tacx® indoor trainer, so cyclists can ride whenever they want. When connected to sensors, cyclists can keep track of the battery status of their sensors with post-ride reporting directly on the Edge 1040 Solar and battery alert messages between rides through the Garmin Connect smart device app.

After powering the Edge 1040 Solar on for the first time, cyclists can ride in moments instead of wasting time configuring settings. Riders will receive prepopulated custom ride profiles based on their previous Edge settings, while new users will automatically receive the most popular setups from other users based on their sensors and ride types. Once set up, cyclists can define all activity profile settings through the Garmin Connect smart device app and sync them directly to the Edge 1040 Solar.

Available now, the Edge 1040 Solar has a suggested retail price of $749.99. A non-solar charging version, the Edge 1040, has a suggested retail price of $599.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx and Firstbeat Analytics. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garmincycling on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Assuming continuous 75,000 lux conditions during daytime riding

2 When paired with compatible sensors (sold separately)

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety

4 Sold separately

5 An active inReach subscription plan is required to access the 100% global Iridium® satellite network and enable features, including live tracking, messaging and SOS. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Edge, inReach and Tacx are registered trademarks and Power Glass, Garmin Connect, Trendline, Varia and Firstbeat Analytics are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.