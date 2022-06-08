Qualcomm Deepens Relationship with PATEO to Create Next-Generation Qinggan Intelligent Cockpit Platform Solution

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the company’s relationship with PATEO CONNECT+ (hereinafter referred to as “PATEO”) in the automotive intelligent cockpit field. Based on the powerful 4th Generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms, Qualcomm Technologies and PATEO will expand their relationship to develop solutions to support vehicle intelligence, smart car connectivity, Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA), intelligent cockpit and multi-domain fusion based central controller. The working relationship is aimed toward facilitating the mass production of the next-generation PATEO Qinggan intelligent cockpit platform solution, offering the automotive industry a cutting-edge immersive intelligent driving and riding experience.

A key component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis™, the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are designed to provide automakers and Tier-1 suppliers the capabilities to redefine in-vehicle experiences. The 4th Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are high-performance cockpit solutions designed to support multiple electronic control units (ECUs) and a central processing unit (CPU) with multi-domain capability, providing a bottom-layer performance support for the combination of SOA, system-on-chips (SoCs) and display screens as well as the integration of select informational driver assistance system (ADAS) capabilities and intelligent cockpit. The launch of the platforms aims to enable the transformation of the next- generation intelligent connected vehicles’ (ICVs) electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture to a zonal system computing architecture.

In this relationship, PATEO will utilize its innovative capabilities and experiences with the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies to build upon and unlock the performance potential of the 4th Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and build the new-generation Qinggan intelligent cockpit platform solution.

“As a leading company in China’s smart cockpit segment, we believe the innovation capability of PATEO is impressive. Qualcomm Technologies is excited to establish a relationship with PATEO. The R&D experience and implementation achievements accumulated throughout our working relationship provides Qualcomm Technologies confidence in this cooperation. We believe that the brand-new intelligent cockpit platform solution that will be developed will usher in the development of the industry.” Said Lei Xian, vice president, sales and business development, from Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

“Qualcomm Technologies is the technology leader in the ICV field, and the important driving force for the automotive digital transformation as well. PATEO is very proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies. Based on the 4th generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we believe that the all-new PATEO Qinggan digital cockpit platform solution will provide the automotive industry a digitally advanced product to bring immersive, intelligent and next generation driving experiences,” said Ken (Yilun) YING, founder & Chairman of PATEO.

About PATEO

Founded in 2009, PATEO CONNECT+ has now grown to be an IoV enterprise boasting an industry-leading capital structure & business scale in China and rich resources for serving auto clients.

PATEO possesses five core technologies of OS, intelligent voice, hardware, HD map and cloud platform, is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent telematics system and provision of subsequent supporting services, and commits itself to building a cross-platform system that integrates vehicle, Internet and mobile phone and centers on car life services.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.