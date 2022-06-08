KLDiscovery Launches Regulatory Technology Offering with Compliance-Focused Nebula Intelligent Archive Powered by Shield

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery” or “KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, today announced the release of Nebula Intelligent Archive, made possible through a new partnership with Shield, the world’s leading workplace intelligence platform for compliance teams that is disrupting existing legacy vendors with its award winning Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered communication compliance and RegTech platform.

Nebula Intelligent Archive, powered by Shield, brings the power of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to monitoring and surveillance, allowing compliance teams to conduct efficient investigations, do more with less, and stay ahead of emerging trends in enforcement. Coupled with Nebula Intelligent Archive’s unparalleled data portability, deployment flexibility, data source coverage, and integration options, Nebula Intelligent Archive’s industry-leading time to ROI brings unprecedented value to the Compliance and Information Governance space.

“Our solution will allow KLDiscovery to further bolster their forensic investigations with Nebula Intelligent Archive, thanks to our cutting-edge ability to automatically capture, archive and alert on specific content and data that may be considered nefarious or illegal,” said Eran Noam, CBO at Shield. “This a great opportunity to work with KLDiscovery and its clients to ensure they are getting a complete and advanced solution, fit for the modern age, while also providing further validation for our in-demand technology.”

Shield takes the tedious manual compliance process and automates it by identifying potential breaches, analyzing alerts, and providing comprehensive reports to organizations, saving compliance teams, financial institutions, and other organizations, time and money.

“Shield is leading the market in RegTech innovation and this partnership represents a win for KLDiscovery’s customers. Coupling their capabilities with the Nebula Ecosystem’s best-in-class eDiscovery platform means that we can provide our customers with a comprehensive solution to a host of challenges related to data volumes and complex requirements across the entire compliance, investigations, and litigation life cycle,” said Aaron Gardner, Vice President of Compliance, Information Governance, and Archiving at KLDiscovery.

“Information Governance, Regulatory Compliance, Data Protection, and Privacy are at a critical point across multiple industries,“ said KLDiscovery CEO Chris Weiler. “Pre-discovery best practices are evolving and moving quickly from conceptual discussions to actual implementation. Partnering with a technology pioneer like Shield and introducing Nebula Intelligent Archive demonstrates our commitment to being at the forefront of that evolution and gives our clients incredible value through innovation and best-in-class service and consultation.”

Nebula Intelligent Archive joins Nebula Archive (formerly Nebula Big Data) and Nebula Legal Hold, rounding out the Nebula Ecosystem of considerable pre-event, Information Governance, and Compliance capabilities.

For more information, please visit KLDiscovery’s Governance and Archiving Solutions.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 30+ locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

About Shield

Shield is an advanced end-to-end workplace intelligence platform that allows organizations of any size to mitigate risks, escape the dead-end legacy archive, improve operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Shield redefines the way enterprises and financial institutions manage and mitigate communications compliance risks by applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities. Shield is specifically built for today’s digital work environment, where organizations face multiple risks, including financial crime, privacy, and misconduct. Learn more: https://www.shieldfc.com/.