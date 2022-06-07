Owlet, Inc. to be Added to the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (“Owlet” or the “Company”) will join the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes later this month, at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to the preliminary list posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022. The reconstituted Russell indexes will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.

“Owlet is pleased to be added to both the Russell 3000® and Microcap® Indexes, an exciting milestone for the Company, ” said Kurt Workman, Owlet CEO and Co-Founder. “We look forward to the enhanced visibility that we believe will come from our inclusion on these indexes, as we continue to execute our strategies to drive continued growth and shareholder value.”

The Russell U.S. indexes serve as leading benchmarks for institutional investors that allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment or investment style, with all sub-indexes rolling up to the Russell 3000® Index. The Russell U.S. indexes can be used as performance benchmarks or as the basis for index-linked products, including index-tracking funds, derivatives and exchange-traded funds.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit https://www.owletcare.com.