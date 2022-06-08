CORRECTING and REPLACING, Oral-B and Straumann Partner on a Landmark Alliance for Scientific Education to Improve the Periodontal and Peri-Implant Health of Patients Worldwide

GENEVA & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

ORAL-B AND STRAUMANN PARTNER ON A LANDMARK ALLIANCE FOR SCIENTIFIC EDUCATION TO IMPROVE THE PERIODONTAL AND PERI-IMPLANT HEALTH OF PATIENTS WORLDWIDE

First official announcement and launch on 17th June 2022 during EuroPerio10 in Copenhagen

Oral-B and Straumann, two of the world’s leading oral care companies, are proud to announce a new global alliance whose purpose is to elevate the importance of prevention in periodontal and peri-implant health. The alliance will set new standards in quality scientific education for dental professionals and help their patients achieve better long-term outcomes.

The Oral-B Straumann alliance has a long-term goal of delivering a holistic program of scientific events, professional courses, webinars and publications, co-created with and delivered by the world’s leading experts and thought leaders in dentistry.

The alliance will be launched on 17th June 2022 with a Sponsored Scientific Session at EuroPerio10 Copenhagen - the world’s leading congress in periodontology and implant dentistry – where both companies will also present their recent innovations for periodontal and peri-implant patients: Straumann Biomaterials solutions ranging from enhanced wound healing and bone regeneration to soft-tissue management and wound care and Oral-B iO Specialized Clean brush head, Oral-B iO10 & iOsense to empower patients in effective self-care.

“As patients around the world invest in dental implants, they need to recognize that self-care around implants is just as important as around their natural teeth. The Oral-B/Straumann Alliance will play an important role in enabling ongoing dialogue between dental professionals and their patients so both understand the most up to date science on prevention of implant-related diseases and promotion of periodontal health”, says J. Leslie Winston, Vice President, Global Health Care R&D, Procter & Gamble.

Arik Zucker, Vice President, Global Head of Biomaterials, Straumann Group, adds: “Prevention of tooth or implant loss is for many years an important topic for us in the Straumann Group. As one of the world’s leading dental implant companies, we work closely with experts from the research and clinical fields to address the issues caused by peri-implantitis and periodontitis. The Alliance with Oral-B complements our efforts and offers a solid ground for further scientific and educational activities that will enable more dental professionals to improve their patients’ lives.”

Oral-B & Straumann Alliance: Partnering to Amplify the Importance of Prevention

The vision for the Oral-B Straumann Alliance is ambitious: an unwavering commitment to amplifying the importance of prevention through scientific education, helping dental professionals and their implant and periodontal patients achieve better outcomes.

Starting with the Sponsored Scientific Session at Europerio10 in Copenhagen on 17th June 2022, the alliance will be rolled out over a series of scientific exchange activities that include a forthcoming scientific symposium at the American Academy of Periodontology annual meeting in October 2022, as well as continuing education courses, webinars and publications- all developed with and delivered by the world’s leading experts and thought leaders- focusing on the importance of preventive clinical and self-care for the life cycle of the implant and general periodontal health.

The Sponsored Scientific Session “Limiting periodontal and peri-implant diseases during and beyond the pandemic: from the chair to self-care.” will be presented at Europerio10 by Prof Martina Stefanini (University of Bologna), Prof Giorgio Pagni (University of Milan) and Prof Filippo Graziani (University of Pisa). Reflecting on the importance and potential impact of the Oral-B Straumann alliance, Prof Graziani remarked:“I strongly believe that with the changes in the society and patients’ behaviors it is fundamental to provide a large array of solutions for general health. There are so many opportunities that any patient may get confused by the plethora of products and indications. Thus, this alliance should be cherished in order to simplify the life of our patients and provide additional benefits for their health.”

Periodontal Disease: the #1 cause of tooth loss

Tooth loss is a major global oral health concern: 69 % of 35-44-year-olds in the US have lost at least one permanent tooth1 while in Europe 30 % of 65-74-year-olds have no natural teeth left2. With periodontal disease being the number one cause of tooth loss in adults-and prevalent in up to 50 % of the global adult population- its impacts can have a detrimental effect on the quality of a patient’s life, with a growing volume of scientific evidence that consistently highlights the association between periodontal disease and a number of systemic conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease.3

The economic impacts of periodontal disease (both on the individual and society as a whole) are no less significant: A single tooth implant costs 2,000-5,000 euros and to protect their investment, patients must be educated on how to remove plaque (the dominant risk factor for oral disease) and prevent periodontal & peri-implant diseases, with dental professionals playing a central role in this process.

Prevention Pays Off

Studies show that the removal of 80-85 % of oral biofilm twice a day as part of a patient’s self-care routine can maintain oral and implant health.4 And as we emerge from the pandemic prevention of periodontal disease is more important now than ever, with recent research finding that Covid-19 patients with periodontitis are 3.5x more likely to be admitted to intensive care and 9x more likely to die than Covid-19 patients with healthy gums.5 Beyond the significant personal benefit to the patient, recent studies have also shown that eliminating the burden of gingivitis and increasing the diagnosis and treatment rate of periodontitis to 90% in 6 European countries shows a positive return on investment for society over a 10-year period.6

Trusted Science, Trusted Brands, Indispensable Partners for Dental Professionals

Both Oral-B & Straumann are innovation leaders in their respective fields: the former with its range of proven personal oral hygiene products -the #1 dentist recommended brand worldwide- and the latter as the world-leading brand for confidence in esthetic dentistry and a gold standard in implantology. With their extensive portfolios of breakthrough oral care products and biomaterials, Oral-B and Straumann will support the launch of the alliance by presenting to dental professionals an upcoming range of new innovations for successful patient outcomes:

Oral-B iO Specialized Clean Brush Head: Brushing personalized to the needs of Implant Patients

The highly anticipated Specialized Clean brush head-with its distinctive bristle field designed with dental professionals exclusively for the Oral-B iO series of electric rechargeable toothbrushes- combines oscillation-rotation with the gentle energy of microvibrations to effectively reach and clean around implant restorations and other hard-to-reach areas that require special focus.

Findings from a recent case study of implant patients who used the Oral-B iO9 round brush heads together with the Specialized Clean brush head showed a 62.7 % reduction in plaque 8 weeks after switching to iO from their regular toothbrush; in line with previously published research showing the superior oral hygiene benefits in favour of Oral-B iO versus a manual toothbrush. In a recent study, 3 times more patients with swollen gums who used Oral-B iO were categorized as generally healthy over an 8-week period compared to those patients using a manual toothbrush.7

Oral-B iO10 with iOsense: Technology for better self-care

Launching in September 2022, Oral-B iO10 with iOsense offers real-time coaching via Artificial Intelligence and the Oral-B app, making it even simpler to establish good oral hygiene habits without the need to bring your phone into the bathroom. The iOsense™ Smart Charger personalizes your clean with live coaching to guide how, when and where you brush by providing real-time feedback on your brushing via the LEDs built into the charger, ensuring the user brushes thoroughly, with optimal pressure and for the dental professional recommended duration.

Research shows a positive correlation between app usage and improved oral hygiene.8 And a recent analysis of 16.7 million anonymized real world brushing sessions using the Oral-B app and Oral-B® smart-connected oscillating-rotating toothbrushes found that real-time feedback using Position Detection resulted in:9

Excellent brushing thoroughness: with an average of 94% of brushing zones covered and with 8 out of 10 brushing sessions producing complete coverage.

Longer Brushing: Brushing sessions with real-time app feedback lasted on average 2m43s, 21.6 % longer than brushing sessions without the app and helping users ensure they brush for the dental professional recommended 2 minutes. With the average brushing session with a manual toothbrush reported to be just 46 seconds long there has never been a better time adopt interactive brush technology to help establish better brushing behaviors.

Periodontitis and peri-implant diseases: Straumann’s tailored solutions address the patient’s individual needs

Equally significant is Straumann’s contribution to preventive dentistry. Straumann is a global leader in the field of dental implants and a pioneer in the development of regenerative solutions, offering a uniquely broad range of concepts to specialists, general practitioners, and dental hygienists for oral regeneration covering all indications around periodontitis, peri-implant diseases, general regeneration of bone and gingiva, as well as enhanced wound healing. This not only ends up in regaining the necessary bite and masticatory functionality or elimination of pain from e.g. exposed dental or implant necks, but also in restoring esthetic smiles which is one of the most important factors for patient’s confidence.

To treat patients with diseases around teeth and implants optimally, dental professionals count on Straumann’s regenerative solutions:

Non-surgical therapy of periodontal pockets – Straumann offers an easy-to-apply solution to regenerate and eliminate periodontal pockets of up to 9 mm without the need for any surgery (flapless approach)10. In a first step effective debridement and pre-conditioning of the pocket is achieved with Labrida BioCleanTM and Straumann® PrefGel® (also applicable around implants). Subsequently, Straumann® Emdogain® is applied directly into the pocket to enhance the regeneration process with its enamel matrix derivative content.

Surgical treatment of advanced periodontitis –Larger periodontal pockets may need a surgical approach. Depending on the type of lesion, Straumann offers the ideal bone substitute materials and soft tissue grafts to accommodate the patient’s individual needs. These products help to re-grow bone and gingiva. In such cases, also Emdogain® can be applied to regenerate the tissues lost due to the advancement of periodontitis. 11

–Larger periodontal pockets may need a surgical approach. Depending on the type of lesion, Straumann offers the ideal bone substitute materials and soft tissue grafts to accommodate the patient’s individual needs. These products help to re-grow bone and gingiva. In such cases, also Emdogain® can be applied to regenerate the tissues lost due to the advancement of periodontitis. Treatments for peri-implant disease (peri-implant mucositis and peri-implantitis) – For these lesions Straumann provides tailored solutions to clean exposed implant surfaces from bacterial biofilm and regenerate the bone and gingiva in a sustainable manner to regain function and esthetics.

Straumann® Emdogain® to master periodontal regeneration and more

Straumann® Emdogain® is a unique gel containing enamel matrix derivative. Its strong and sound scientific background of over 1000 publications12 includes multiple 10-year follow-up studies13,14 and over 25 years of clinical experience. Following decades of clinical success in regenerative periodontal surgery, Emdogain® can now be applied flapless in periodontal pockets, can support oral wound healing in surgical procedures15, and support the treatments of peri-implant disease.16,17,18

About Oral-B®

Oral-B® exists to help people Brush Like a Pro. Oral-B® was founded in 1950 by a California periodontist, who invented an innovative toothbrush to help his patients achieve healthier teeth and gums at home. Oral-B® continues to stay true to his mission and is today the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, the brand manufactures electric toothbrushes and toothpaste for adults and children, oral irrigators, and interdental products.

About The Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

