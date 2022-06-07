US Navy Awards L3Harris $205 Million Contract for New Passive EO/IR Capability to Protect Fleet

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A team led by L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been selected to provide the Shipboard Panoramic Electro-Optic/Infrared (SPEIR) system to the U.S. Navy that will provide improved fleet protection. The initial $205 million contract has a potential value of $593 million if all options are exercised through March 2031.

The SPEIR program represents a generational leap forward in the use of 360-degree electro-optic and infrared (EO/IR) imagery and situational awareness, elevating EO/IR sensors - the eyes of the fleet - from a dedicated weapons support sensor to a full passive mission solution capability.

L3Harris will serve as systems integrator and prime contractor, delivering capabilities for mission areas including anti-ship cruise missile defense, counter-unmanned aerial systems, counter-fast attack craft/fast in-shore attack craft, mobility, anti-terrorism/force protection and operational tasking visual information. This new system is targeted for installation on destroyers, carriers, frigates, amphibious and landing helicopter assault ships to provide a critical warfighting capability.

The team includes Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems and will provide an L3Harris solution known as SPATIAL that provides a scalable 360-degree EO/IR passive automatic detection and tracking solution, enhancing combat systems and navigation capabilities to the U.S. Navy.

The program was awarded by the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) 2.0.

“The SPEIR program leverages the technologies demonstrated as part of the Office of Naval Research’s Future Naval Capability effort known as CESARS (Combined EO/IR Surveillance and Response System) and a strong heritage of maritime Electro-Optical Sensor Systems combined with L3Harris internal investment to provide a SPEIR capability to the fleet faster, with less risk and cost than other solutions,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “Passive persistent surveillance capability is a significant step forward in protecting the surface fleet, safe navigation and force protection by enabling operations in an emissions-controlled environment.”

BAE Systems employs image processing development from CESARS that provides a fully automated image processing detection capability that reduces operator workload.

“BAE Systems is leveraging our expertise in machine learning and automation capabilities to maritime defense systems,” said Frank Crispino, Director of Active Protection Solutions for BAE Systems.

Lockheed Martin brings combat system interface experience to ease integration into existing ship systems.

“The SPEIR program builds on Lockheed Martin’s legacy of proven integrated combat system and electro-optical sensor solutions for PEO IWS,” said Rick Cordaro, Vice President, Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions.

