The Rice Family Foundation to Support Local Non-Profit Organizations

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rice Family Foundation was established in 2017 by Michael and Jane Rice and Dylan and Stacie Lissette of Utz Brands, Inc. to provide leadership and support for families' education, health, and well-being in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and surrounding communities.

Using funds granted by the Foundation, the Rice Family Foundation supports eligible local area non-profit organizations that dedicate their time, efforts, and resources to foster a better community. This is made possible based on philanthropic commitments from the Rice and Lissette families, third and fourth-generation members of the Utz family legacy.

In 2021, the Foundation contributed to fifty-two (52) local non-profit organizations that received support. These recipients included organizations such as the YWCA of Hanover, which works to eliminate racism, empower women and promote dignity for all; PennCares, which provides services for people with disabilities and their families; and the HART Center, a private, non-profit vocational training and rehabilitation facility who supports adults with disabilities.

The submission deadline for consideration of 2022 grant funds is no later than July 31, 2022, and can be made by visiting the Foundation's Application page.

Said Stacie Lissette, Director of The Rice Family Foundation, "In these challenging times, we are very excited about the support the Foundation has provided local area non-profits and their numerous successes in helping members of our community. As we turn our attention to awarding the next round of grant funds, we seek to support those local organizations who will continue to make important contributions to the well-being of families in our community."

The Rice Family Foundation will accept applications through a process that is detailed by visiting www.thericefamilyfoundation.com. Applications for 2022 can be made on-line or by mail-in hard copy and will be accepted until July 31, 2022. Awards will be announced and distributed no later than December 31, 2022.

About the Rice Family Foundation

The Rice Family Foundation, located in Hanover, Pennsylvania, funds local initiatives focused on education, health, and the well-being of families in the greater Hanover, Pennsylvania communities. The Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, provides financial grants directly to eligible organizations. For more information, please visit www.thericefamilyfoundation.com.