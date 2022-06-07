Western Dental Opens New California Office to Serve the Glendale Community

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and orthodontics, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art office in Glendale, California.

The new office is conveniently located at 322 N. Glendale Avenue, at the intersection of East California Avenue, just a minute away from the Glendale Fashion Center. Neighboring retailers include Nordstrom Rack, Ross, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Whole Foods.

Western Dental has opened six new offices in 2022, expanding its network to 357 locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama, and Nevada.

The office offers comprehensive dental care – including general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants, and oral hygiene - creating a convenient, full-service “dental home” for patients.

“We are thrilled to serve the Glendale community and expand access to oral healthcare in the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer.

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) at all of its 247 California offices.

Western Dental is the leading provider of services to patients covered by the Denti-Cal program, which provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families in California. Western Dental is committed to partnering with the State to help improve the program.

The new Glendale office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Founded with the purpose of making high quality oral healthcare accessible to all and focused on wellness and prevention, Western Dental (with its supported affiliates Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) has been expanding access to and equity of oral healthcare for nearly 120 years. Operating the most integrated system of oral healthcare in the nation, Western Dental serves 3 million patient visits annually across 357 offices in California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. A full-service “dental home,” Western Dental provides general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants and oral surgery in offices designed to support consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of a diverse patient population. To learn more about Western Dental or to find an office in your community, visit westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.