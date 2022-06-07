2022 Outlook on the Top 5 Emerging Countries in Haircare - Featuring Marico, Dabur India and Unilever Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--()--The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Haircare - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emerging 5 Haircare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • L'Oréal SA
  • The Procter & Gamble Co
  • Coty Inc.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Marico Ltd
  • Dabur India Limited
  • Unilever Plc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co

Key Highlights

  • These countries contributed $23,566.7 million to the global haircare industry in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $28,051.1 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% over the 2020-25 period.
  • Within the haircare industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $11,627.9 million in 2020. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $5,021.8 and $4,318.9 million, respectively.
  • China is expected to lead the haircare industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $12,784.6 million in 2025, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $6,669.8 and $5,353.4 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Haircare

3 Haircare in South Africa

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Haircare in Brazil

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Haircare in China

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

9 Haircare in India

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

11 Haircare in Mexico

12 Macroeconomic Indicators

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15tx7u

