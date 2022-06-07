OneDine® Brings Enhanced POS Features to the PAR™ Technology Ecosystem

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company providing a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, announced a new partnership with OneDine® to integrate their low-contact, labor-optimized technology into the growing PAR ecosystem. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

OneDine’s technology interfaces with restaurant POS software to provide mobile or server tablet menu browsing, ordering, and payment; with the ability to keep tabs open, split checks, and pay using a variety of contactless methods. OneDine also features a myriad of off-premises tools, including online ordering, curbside pickup, text-to-pay, and arrival notifications in addition to survey tools, offer management, and smartwatch support, providing an elevated experience for guests and staff alike.

Customers of PAR can now experience all the benefits of OneDine’s solutions to provide enhanced dynamic menu and order communication between staff/guest devices and their point-of-sale systems, seamlessly streamlining on- and off-premises ordering and managing peak performance in accordance with labor needs as volume increases.

“Our aim is to partner with true leaders of innovation and technology in the restaurant and hospitality space,” said Rom Krupp, OneDine Founder and CEO. “PAR’s best-in-class solutions, large industry footprint, and overall professionalism make this integration a perfect fit for our brand partners.”

“We’re always pushing the envelope of POS technology and looking for integrations that add functionality and user power without needlessly exasperating the tech stack behind it,” said Kevin Froese, Sr. Vice President of Sales, PAR Technology, “OneDine’s solutions provide the innovation to elevate the customer experience, one that will be a benefit to brands nationwide.”

ABOUT ONEDINE

OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. Our handheld devices and mobile interfaces augment service and staffing, ensure EMV compliance and reduce fraudulent chargebacks. We employ affordable hardware and technology platforms that utilize a brand’s existing infrastructure to help them achieve their labor, cost, and guest satisfaction goals. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry.To learn more, visit www.onedine.com or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.