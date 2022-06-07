FTK and Blue Ridge Atlantic Launch First LIHTC Project Together

FTK Construction Services is pleased to announce the launch of a new project, The Park at Kirkstall, and client relationship with Blue Ridge Atlantic. (Photo: Business Wire)

ALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FTK Construction Services, a nationwide full-service General Contractor specializing in Affordable Housing/LIHTC projects, is pleased to announce the launch of a new project and client relationship with Blue Ridge Atlantic. The Park at Kirkstall, the first project that Blue Ridge Atlantic has contracted with FTK, is a 240-unit affordable housing community built in 2003. The contract value is $12,433,004.34, with a project duration of approximately 21 months to complete. The architect for the project is Benton Design Group (BDG), the lender is Lument (Orix Capital Real Estate), and the investor is Hudson Housing Capital.

The property, located at 300 Kirkstall Drive in Houston, Texas, is a preservation project that will include both interior and exterior renovations. Specific enhancements include, flooring, paint, appliances, countertops, cabinets, door and cabinet hardware, bathroom fixtures and light fixtures. Other updates include roofing, HVAC, water heaters, a new playground, grilling patio, horseshoe pit and other various site improvements.

FTK CEO, Jim Goodman, was enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Blue Ridge Atlantic, “We are excited to begin this new partnership as well as this new project with the Blue Ridge Atlantic team. Their processes and level of professionalism align well with FTK’s and are a great example of engaging The Right Team, at The Right Time, with The Right Technology.”

Chris Eisenzimmer, President at Blue Ridge Atlantic, added, “Blue Ridge Atlantic and the Texas Housing Foundation are thrilled to have FTK on our team for this project. FTK is the type of organization we want to partner with as we continue to grow our footprint across the country. We very much look forward to making an impact on many more projects with this team.”

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) preservation projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration. FTK has completed over 4,000 projects in 33 states to date and has delivered over 5,000 Affordable Housing/LIHTC units. FTK also has a bond capacity of $500,000,000 (half-billion dollars). To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Blue Ridge Atlantic

Blue Ridge Atlantic is a vertically integrated real estate development firm that specializes in new construction, acquisition/substantial rehabilitation, master planning, asset management, and construction throughout the United States. Focusing on affordable housing for families, America’s workforce, and seniors, Blue Ridge Atlantic’s goal is to offer class A properties and amenities at rates that afford their residents the opportunity to focus on building better lives.