Olivia Clarke Homes, Rockhill Capital to Build 20 New Residences Inspired by Historical Architecture Near Downtown McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning, North Texas homebuilder Olivia Clarke Homes in partnership with developer Rockhill Capital & Investments today announced the groundbreaking of College Street, an intimate 20-home community in McKinney, Texas. Located on College Street just a few blocks southwest of McKinney Square, the new community will provide homes inspired by the area’s rich historical architecture. Once redeveloped, the old ball-field site will provide 20, 50’x120’ foot lots for homes spanning approximately 2,300 to 4,500 square feet.

“We’re excited to build homes that pay tribute to the historical homes that have been so beautifully preserved in McKinney,” said Jennifer Johnson Clarke, founder and president of Olivia Clarke Homes. “Homebuyers have an appreciation and appetite for historical architecture, and we are carefully designing and building homes with charming, nostalgic details and smart finishes they will love for years to come.”

College Street will offer three different two-story plans and a one-story plan starting with three bedrooms and two baths, and some plans will have an office. The homes will have a detached garage to complement the surrounding historical homes.

“We knew this could be a very special project, not only due to the location so near downtown McKinney, but also to offer new construction homes that tie into the historic charm of the area,” said Ryan Griffin, managing partner for Rockhill Capital and Investments. “This is very rare product and we’re excited to see the buyer response.”

Grading is now underway at College Street and new-home construction is anticipated to begin at the end of 2022. Houston-based First Continental was the lender for this project.

To learn more and to join the interest list, please email collegest@oliviaclarkehomes.com or visit www.oliviaclarkehomes.com.

About Olivia Clarke Homes

Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Jennifer Johnson Clarke, Olivia Clarke Homes is a North Texas homebuilding company focused on designing homes around the unique needs of the modern family. Recognized by the Dallas Builders Association, the award-winning Olivia Clarke Homes team provides an unparalleled homebuying and customer service experience, while delivering functional and refined homes throughout the highly coveted North Texas region. To learn more about communities now selling and coming soon, please visit www.oliviaclarkehomes.com.

About Rockhill Capital & Investments

Rockhill Capital & Investments is a respected commercial and residential turnkey developer in North Texas, offering deep expertise in land development and construction management. Over the last decade, the company has had a hand in the tremendous growth and development of the North Texas region, and built a reputation for the careful planning, thought and attention it takes to execute land development and construction projects well, and help build thriving communities. For more information, visit www.rockhillinvestments.com.