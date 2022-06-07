Kline Galland Partners with University of Washington to Open Marty Bender Family Garden

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Kline Galland, a non-profit senior care organization, celebrates the opening of the Marty Bender Family Garden at Kline Galland Home. Built in partnership with students at the University of Washington School of Landscape Architecture, the garden was made possible through a generous gift from Josh and Talia Bender in honor of their late uncle, Marty Bender.

Marty Bender was beloved by his family and the entire Kline Galland community. He was an accomplished engineer who loved walking along Seattle’s beautiful trails. As a resident at Kline Galland Home, Marty particularly enjoyed spending time outside with his family and friends.

“We would often bring our young children to visit our Uncle Marty and we noticed they would bond while enjoying the beautiful gardens surrounding Kline Galland Home,” said Josh Bender. “We wanted to find a way to honor his love for nature while celebrating his commitment to family.”

The Marty Bender Family Garden gives Kline Galland Home’s residents and employees a beautiful space to enjoy the healing aspect of nature. It also helps foster the intergenerational connections that Marty Bender enjoyed so much.

“This healing garden provides a safe area where multiple generations can connect and share an inspiring and thoughtful experience, all within Kline Galland Home,” said Talia Bender. “We hope that this garden will inspire others to create similar, lasting spaces, where all family members can relax and spend time in a calm, healing environment.”

Kline Galland broke ground on the project this spring and worked efficiently to complete the project. It began as a vision of the students at the University of Washington School of Landscape Architecture and was led by Professor Daniel Winterbottom, RLA, FASLA, a landscape architect, founder of Winterbottom Design Inc., and co-author of the book Healing Gardens.

"This will be a sacred place. A place where the users find peace and contentment, nourish their curiosity and reconnect with friends and family,” stated Professor Winterbottom. “These are critical places for human souls, and essential places to experience the delights of nature.”

Students worked closely with Kline Galland leadership to design and render the project and were actively involved throughout its completion. Together, they were able to create a comforting and inviting space where residents, staff, families and loved ones can gather, reflect and enjoy the company of one another in a safe, outdoor environment.

“Kline Galland’s partnership with University of Washington’s Department of Landscape Architecture has been a wonderful experience and we are thrilled with the work they have done,” said Min An, Chief Operating Officer at Kline Galland. “We know the residents of Kline Galland will enjoy this garden for years to come, and we are so grateful to the Bender family for making it possible.”

To learn more about Kline Galland, please visit www.klinegalland.org.

About Kline Galland

Kline Galland is a Seattle-based, full-service senior health care resource. For over 108 years, Kline Galland has served King County’s senior care needs. Kline Galland’s mission honors aging by providing exceptional senior care delivered by exceptional people. Today Kline Galland serves over 15,000 residents, patients and family members yearly. Kline Galland is the trusted partner of over 60 community referral programs, and hosts the largest Transitional Care/Rehab unit in the state of Washington.