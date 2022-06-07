Testforce Distributes Tektronix’s New 2 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world leader in oscilloscopes, Tektronix announces today the addition of the 2 Series MSO, 7-in-1 test platform to its offering of ground-breaking test equipment. Testforce is the preferred authorized distributor of this revolutionary, next-generation mixed signal oscilloscope. The 2 Series MSO is thin, portable, and lightweight without compromising performance.

“This new product design is intuitive, sleek, and has a modern UI which totally changes the engineer's experience. Our customers are looking for an instrument that can meet all their needs while keeping it portable and functional for everyday use,” said Tony Tirelli, V.P. Business Development, Testforce. The Tektronix 2 Series MSO will find many use cases for Testforce customers in embedded design, automotive, education, and other industries.

“The 2 Series MSO is the most compact and versatile benchtop oscilloscope that goes wherever it’s needed, from lab to field, without sacrificing functionality,” said Mehmet Aslan, V.P., Engineering, Tektronix. “We’re thrilled that Testforce continues to recognize Tektronix as a leading partner for engineers, and will offer this pioneering product to help drive collaboration, speed up testing in the field, and promote remote work.”

Testforce is proud to partner with Tektronix and bring the 2 Series MSO to market, with inventory to help the successful launch of the product and seamless integration into customers' lab setups. To view the datasheet or place an order for the Tektronix 2 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope visit our US website or Canadian website and get in contact with your local technical team.

Key Features of the Tektronix 2 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope:

2 or 4 Analog Channels, 16 Digital Channels (MSO)

Wide Range of Bandwidth up to 500 MHz

Sample Rate up to 2.5 GS/s

Optional battery pack with hot-swap capability with up to 8 hours

Software upgradeable in the field

Built-in support enables a collaborative data workspace with TekDrive™ and TekScope™

Total Product Protection Plan extends warranty and covers accidents

About Testforce

Testforce has built its reputation by being experts in everything test since 1991. As the most trusted technical distributor, our mission is to change how problems are being solved in the test and measurement industry. One of the many ways this is achieved is by providing products from the most reputable test and measurement manufacturers.

About Tektronix

Tektronix is a measurement insight company committed to performance and compelled by possibilities. Tektronix designs and manufactures test and measurement solutions to break through the walls of complexity and accelerate global innovation. Together we empower engineers to create and realize technological advances with ever greater ease, speed and accuracy. Tektronix solutions have supported many of humankind’s greatest advances over the past 70 years. Health. Communication. Mobility. Space. With offices in 21 countries, we are committed to the scientists, engineers and technicians around the world who will define the future.