Winners Announced From Midwest Automotive Media Association Spring Rally

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) hosted its 2022 Spring Rally on May 24-26 at Road America. Over two days, 87 automotive journalists put a variety of the latest vehicles through their paces on the track, autocross course, off-road trails, and scenic street drives. Auto manufacturers provided nearly 65 vehicles for evaluation for the event.

Preliminary voting for MAMA’s annual Family Vehicle of the Year (FVOTY) and Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year (LFVOTY) Awards took place.

The FVOTY finalists are the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, and 2023 Mazda CX-50.

LFVOTY finalists are the 2023 Genesis GV60, 2022 Lincoln Navigator, and 2022 BMW i4.

A second set of finalists will be selected in the fall. The final round of voting will take place later this year. Winners in each category will be announced at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

This year’s rally also marked the introduction of five new awards to recognize vehicles across a wider range of categories.

“Why these new awards? Who doesn’t want to be MAMA’s Favorite?” said Harvey Briggs, MAMA President. Members voted for their “favorite” candidates in each category from the vehicles at the rally with the following results.

MAMA’s Favorite Off-Roader:

Gold: 2022 Jeep Wrangler 392 Xtreme Recon

Silver: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Bronze: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

MAMA’s Favorite Street Vehicle:

Gold: 2023 Nissan Z

Silver: 2023 Mazda CX-50

Bronze: 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid

MAMA’s Favorite Performance Vehicle (track and autocross entries):

Gold: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Silver: 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe & 2022 Toyota GR86 (Tie)

Bronze: 2022 Mazda MX-5 Club RF

MAMA’s Favorite Luxury Vehicle:

Gold: 2022 Genesis GV70

Silver: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Bronze: 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label

MAMA’s Favorite BEV:

Gold: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Silver: 2023 Genesis GV60

Bronze: 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 240 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all parts of the country. The organization’s primary purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues and new products in the auto industry.

