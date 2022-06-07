Allergy Technologies and Philadelphia Housing Authority Launch Bed Bug Prevention Program

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allergy Technologies and the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) have launched a preventive program to keep bed bugs out of public housing developments.

ATAHC distinguishes itself from other approaches by incorporating an initial facility-wide screening and subsequent treatment of infested residential units, immediately lowering the bed bug population. The installation of long-acting preventive measures property-wide ensures that the bed bug population stays under control.

Allergy Technologies will initially provide education for staff and residents as part of the implementation of their ATAHC Program. ATAHC has proven to cut bed bug incidents by over 99 percent in affordable housing communities over two years with a goal of achieving zero bed bug infestations.

“Our residents deserve homes free of this insidious pest,” said PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “The ATAHC Program was chosen for its proven effectiveness and sustainability attained through a preventive and collaborative approach. It’s not simply a reactive strategy aimed at killing bed bugs when reported, but rather a program that unifies residents, staff, and pest control professionals in partnership to deliver a prevention-based solution to this complex problem.”

“Philadelphia has constantly been placed near the top of Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list, which we find unacceptable,” said Joseph Latino, President of Allergy Technologies. “PHA’s decision to implement ATAHC improves the Quality of Life of residents and staff first and foremost.”

ATAHC is an affordable and sustainable model of control and prevention of bed bugs designed for affordable housing by Allergy Technologies. This first-of-its-kind pilot program launched in 2020 in Philadelphia has yielded remarkable results:

Greater than 99 percent of residential units had no bed bug reintroductions.

Facility managers realized a bed bug-related expense reduction of more than 40 percent.

“The residents of affordable housing are now primed to have their lives changed. ATAHC provides a solution to a huge unmet need in an environment that desperately needs effective bed bug prevention,” said Gus Carey, founder and Managing Director for Allergy Technologies.

“Our expectation is this novel strategic program, which has saved money while significantly improving Quality of Life for the residents and staff, will be replicated in affordable housing communities and other multi-occupant dwelling environs throughout the U.S.,” he concluded.

“Early detection and intervention are core tenets of the ATAHC Program,” concluded Joseph Latino, President of Allergy Technologies, “but the unique key component of the program’s success comes from having our ATAHC team work collaboratively with residents, property management and professional pest control providers.”

For more details, please visit the Allergy Technologies website at: www.AllergyTechnologies.com and www.ATAHCNow.com.