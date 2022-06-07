New Collaboration Between Kovrr and Microsoft Enables Clients to Transform Their Internal Cyber Security Data Into Financially Quantified Cyber Risk Management Decisions

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kovrr, a leading provider of financial cyber risk quantification (CRQ) solutions for global enterprises and (re)insurers, today announced its selection by Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, Kovrr will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.

Kovrr will enable Microsoft Security clients to transform their internal cyber security data in Microsoft Sentinel, Azure Defender and Microsoft 365 Defender products into financially quantified cyber risk management decisions. The integrations enable CISO’s, CIO’s, Chief Risk Officers and Boards to maximize businesses resilience from financial cyber event losses and deliver a seamless on-demand way to:

- Justify cyber security budgets

- Measure the ROI of cyber security investments

- Optimize cyber insurance strategies

- Communicate cyber risk in financial terms at both group and business unit level.

“We feel privileged to be among the startup companies from around the world chosen to join the Microsoft for Startups program,” said Yakir Golan, CEO of Kovrr. "Global enterprises are suffering increasingly severe financial losses from cyber events. Our collaboration with Microsoft will enable enterprise customers to leverage internal cyber security data to make prioritized and financially quantified decisions that measure, manage, mitigate their cyber risk exposure and help meet increasing demands from global regulators.”

“Kovrr’s mission to address an unresolved problem in one of the fastest-growing segments of the cybersecurity industry is a great fit for the program. We look forward to working with Kovrr to deliver their innovative solution to our joint customers,” said Raz Bachar, Director of Microsoft for Startups.

About Kovrr

Kovrr financially quantifies cyber risk on demand. Our technology enables decision makers to seamlessly drive actionable cyber risk management decisions. For more information, please visit www.kovrr.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.