Demyst Partners with Snowflake to Provide Rapid, Seamless Data Access for Banks, Insurers, and Fintechs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demyst, a leading external data solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, enabling businesses to combine intelligence from thousands of data products to make faster and more accurate data-informed decisions.

Digital transformation has led enterprises to increasingly rely on external data for vital business processes and decisioning, but the complexity of discovering, certifying, and deploying that data can be cost prohibitive, time consuming, and laborious. This partnership makes it seamless to utilize external data at scale.

With this partnership, Demyst offers more than 40 Premium Data Collections in the Snowflake Marketplace. These collections of ‘best in class’ external data draw from multiple data providers, curated by Demyst experts, for defined use cases. Snowflake customers can deploy the data collections for common use cases such as fraud prevention, identity verification, credit decisioning, and application prefill workflows to deliver improved accuracy and fill rates. Demyst’s provider certification ensures data compliance globally and deployment teams help customers get data into production faster through expert curation of data to meet each customer needs.

As a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance, Snowflake delivers insights with a globally integrated service that leverages the power of cloud computing.

“This partnership between Snowflake and Demyst will serve Snowflake customers better by providing them with a centralized external data advisor to guide design and deployment of business solutions that are powered with data from multiple data providers,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace at Snowflake.

“The future of data driven enterprises will be using more data, increasingly sourced externally from data providers, to power more targeted marketing campaigns, manage risk and compliance intelligently with alternative data, improve customer experiences, and automate common business processes that are data dependent. Demyst together with Snowflake are working to solve the ‘external data deployment challenge’ that includes discovering the right data, certifying it for use and getting it deployed into production,” said Scott Albin, Chief Strategy Officer of Demyst.

Together, Demyst and Snowflake will allow millions of customers around the globe to benefit from rapid, seamless access to the combined insights of hundreds of data products unlocking faster, more efficient business decisions.

About Demyst

The Demyst platform provides accelerated deployment of external data solutions for the world's leading banks, insurers and fintechs. Demyst's platform eliminates the friction associated with external data procurement, testing, and deployment to unlock innovation and drive business growth. Personalized solutions are made possible for every business use case. Unlock the power of external data with access to 1,000's of data products worldwide via a single API. Getting started is easy, access your free trial at www.demyst.com/sign-up.