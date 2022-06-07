Ontrak Health and Eleos Announce AI Integration Partnership to Support Care for Ontrak Members

HENDERSON, Nev. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK) a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company and Eleos Health, the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today announced a partnership to integrate their artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to support member care and reduce administrative tasks. Ontrak’s proprietary AI-supported Advanced Engagement System identifies, engages, and provides treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population to achieve improved and sustained clinical outcomes.

Eleos groundbreaking voice-to-insights AI technology will be integrated into the work of Ontrak’s evidence-based care model and its growing nationwide care teams, including mental health providers. Eleos, which is operable in both in-person and virtual care settings, works by autonomously digitizing behavioral health sessions to produce clinical insights and generate post-session documentation including progress notes. Eleos provides data on key session themes, member concerns, and potential care gaps. Areas of insight created by Eleos include how interventions, like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for example, are used, whether the provider is using evidence-based practices and key session themes. Additionally, Eleos reduces the time it takes clinicians to complete documentation by up to 40 percent by automatically generating the baseline for required clinical notes and enabling treatment teams to put more focus on member care.

“We are pleased to be working with Ontrak Health, a long-time leader in behavioral health, to support its efforts to provide personalized effective care to its members,” said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eleos Health. “Our aim is to enable patient-facing teams to focus on treatment by reducing documentation time and provide actionable insights to continually improve care.”

“We are partnering with best-in-class technology providers to enhance programs for our members and reduce the care and treatment teams’ administrative burdens. Integrating Eleos’ CareOps Automation solution provides greater visibility into treatment effectiveness and is key to our program measurement and personalized clinical model,” said Arik Hill, Ontrak’s Chief Information Officer. “Eleos is purpose-built for use in behavioral health and by integrating this innovative solution into Ontrak’s evidence-based clinical model we are gaining a clear line of sight into patient needs, progress and outcomes.”

Launched in early 2020, Eleos Health is a breakthrough clinical application for voice AI, operating ambiently in the background of behavioral health clinician-patient conversations. Eleos is currently used by thousands of clinicians across more than 20 national care providers and health plans.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About Eleos Health

Eleos is pioneering CareOps Automation. By consolidating the entire behavioral care workflow — everything from progress notes all the way to session intelligence— clinicians are freed from time-consuming operational burdens. Eleos takes care of CareOps, honing in on automating operational necessities, including all documentation, compliance administration as well as providing deep clinical insights through session intelligence. Eleos makes evidence-based behavioral care a reality so clinicians, providers, and networks can measurably and comparatively track treatment and progress. Now clinicians put all their focus into care itself. So the care they aim to provide becomes the care they actually deliver. Eleos. More Care. Less Ops.