Insurity Forms Partnership with ClaimBender™  to Help Reduce Workers’ Compensation Costs for Customers through Actionable Data and Analytics

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it has formed a partnership with ClaimBender™ to reduce workers’ compensation costs for customers through actionable data and analytics. ClaimBender combines a digital safety engagement system that reduces frequency by 50% and a virtual occupational physician service to consult injured workers in the field, keeping 90% of injuries as a first aid event.

Knowing an organization’s employee engagement in safety is imperative to creating valuable and actionable data in terms of underwriting and targeted loss control. Managing safety culture and workplace injury response makes a difference. Until now, only large employers could afford sophisticated, best-in-class safety and injury intervention programs. This partnership includes integration between Insurity’s industry-leading Workers’ Comp Suite and ClaimBender. The combination creates an affordable model for smaller employers through Insurity clients.

“ We are excited to incorporate the ClaimBender strategy into the Insurity ecosphere of solutions,” said Mark A. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, ClaimBender. “ This is a novel and natural fit that will be a major evolutionary step in changing the traditional workers’ comp model. The Insurity and ClaimBender partnership will bring new value and risk mitigation to carriers and insureds.”

The ClaimBender solution complements Insurity's Workers’ Comp Suite by improving the overall operational claim efficiencies, lowering claim pay-out costs, and improving underwriting processes by proactively identifying risk and weakness areas.

“ Thanks to this Insurity and ClaimBender partnership, a carrier will be able to distribute industry-specific safety content to frontline supervisors and employees and know the engagement in that content,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. “ This service, combined with a virtual occupational physician to consult with injured workers when the injury happens, empowers carriers to improve profitability by rehabilitating clients with high loss ratios.”

To learn more about the Insurity and ClaimBender partnership, please contact Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About ClaimBender™

We are Occupational Medical Physicians, Safety Communication Technologists and Workers Comp Executives. ClaimBender created an integrated, simple to implement approach that solves the core issues of workplace injury frequency and cost-appropriate injury response process. It’s the worker comp program that everybody wants but didn’t know existed. We service clients doing the toughest jobs in the world. We can handle any type of client with our approach. ClaimBender focuses on the leading indicators of workers comps costs.