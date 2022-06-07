Claroty and Schneider Electric Collaborate to Enhance Industrial Cybersecurity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced its collaboration with Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments.

Announced at ARC Forum Orlando (June 6-9, 2022), the agreement builds on the existing relationship between the two leading companies and leadership in their respective industries. Schneider Electric will now integrate The Claroty Platform into their offering, enabling them to better address new cybersecurity concerns, including protection, safety and insurance for industrial customers.

Fueled by the competitive advantages of digital transformation, more and more industrial enterprises are connecting previously isolated operational technology (OT) to corporate IT networks, while also introducing new IoT and industrial IoT assets into these converged OT/IT environments. As a result, industrial systems have become more exposed to new kinds of cyber threats with serious implications for physical safety and the environment.

The nature and scale of these threats mean they cannot be faced alone and must be a priority in every aspect of the industrial process. The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Claroty provides the industry with an enhanced level of cybersecurity.

“We see cybersecurity as a key differentiator,” said Jay Abdallah, VP Cybersecurity Services, Schneider Electric. “Through our collaboration with Claroty, we are reinforcing its importance to the industrial process and taking active steps to mitigate new challenges. We are entering a new era of openness in the industrial world and the same is true for cybersecurity. We are pleased to partner with Claroty and continue our work together to create the most secure assets in the market.”

The Claroty Platform reveals and protects all OT, IoT, and IIoT assets while detecting and enabling response to the earliest indicators of potential threats. With highly flexible and rapid deployment options, a vast integration ecosystem, and robust API, the platform seamlessly integrates with customers’ existing technology stacks and is universally compatible with their existing workflows regardless of scale, architecture, or programmatic maturity. The platform is also the industry’s only solution with fully integrated secure remote access and remote incident management capabilities spanning the entire incident lifecycle.

“As industrial machinery and processes become increasingly connected to corporate IT networks and the internet in order to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, they also become more exposed to cyber threats that could severely disrupt critical operations,” said Keith Carter, VP Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Claroty. “Digital transformation must go hand in hand with cybersecurity, and this integration between Schneider Electric and Claroty delivers a market-leading combination that is tailor-made for industrial environments.”

Schneider Electric has a longstanding commitment to IT/OT cybersecurity across industries. This is demonstrated in a global commitment to the IEC 62442 standard and the company’s ‘Secure by Design’ product development practices, including internal testing in CREST certified labs. The addition of Claroty technology and solutions reinforces that commitment, while differentiating the benefits of Schneider Electric offers to end user customers.

