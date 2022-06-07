NHOA Group: IP & Atlante Together for Electric Mobility in Italy

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Atlante, the Company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, and IP – the main private player in fuel distribution and mobility services, with 4,600 service stations in Italy – will be working together to promote the spreading of electric mobility. The agreement was signed today by Alberto Chiarini, CEO of IP and Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante, at IP headquarters in Rome, in the presence of Ugo Brachetti Peretti, Chairman of IP and Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group.

The collaboration foresees the installation of 34 fast and ultra-fast points of charge in five service stations in northern and central Italy on main roads with high traffic density. The aim is to offer Italian travellers an increasingly faster electric charging experience that can also enable long distance suburban travels.

The first 26 electrified on-the-go charging points will go live by December 2022 and will be equipped with photovoltaic panels integrated in canopies, allowing the use of renewable energy in microgrid mode, facilitating the transition to a truly sustainable electric mobility.

Moreover, it is also planned, by March 2023, the addition of another eight fast points of charge and the integration of a storage system in one of the service stations, this will allow energy consumption optimisation and will contribute to the efficiency of the electrical system, in a microgrid format – as to say, through the energy exchange between vehicle, charging device, solar panels and storage system.

The agreement comes in an important time for the roll-out of Italy's electrical infrastructure: the Ministry of Ecologic Transition recently began the public consultation on the section of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) focused on encouraging the set-up of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in service stations.

“We are delighted to work with Atlante to extend the charging offer of our service stations. We want to provide our customers with an outstanding electrical experience, using state-of-the-art charging, storage and supply technologies. Technologies in which Atlante and NHOA are major players on a global level. Together, we have set out a very concrete and pressing roadmap. By the end of the year, we will be able to welcome our customers in the new electrified service stations”, said Alberto Chiarini, CEO of IP.

“We are honoured to be at IP’s side in this unprecedented energy transition project. In addition to being the largest energy distributor for mobility in Italy, IP has an almost centenary experience in this complex energy management, most of all in terms of needs and expectations of consumers-drivers. It is not just about electrifying service stations; it is about demonstrating that we can turn them in real micro-grids thanks to energy storage modules and our energy management platform. In addition, with the installation of solar panels on all available surfaces, these service stations-microgrids will play a fundamental role towards Italian energy independence. This shared vision allowed us to sign an agreement of fundamental importance for Atlante”, commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

The 34 points of charge will be open to all electric vehicles 24/7 and will be compatible with every charging standard and service provider for electric mobility.

IP, owned by the Brachetti Peretti family, is active since 1993 in the fuel and mobility sector. With over 1,100 employees, a network of about 4,600 points of sale and logistics spread all over Italy, it is the first private player in the sector.

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

