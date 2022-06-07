Empire State Medical, Scientific and Educational Foundation (ESMSEF) Selects ManageWare’s CareWare NextGen

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ManageWare, LLC (managewaresolutions.com) a leader in customized application development in the workers’ compensation managed care and medical peer review markets, is proud to announce that Empire State Medical, Scientific and Educational Foundation (ESMSEF) has selected ManageWare’s new CareWare NextGen platform for use in their clinical review processes.

ESMSEF is a not-for-profit corporation focused on providing quality medical review services and DRG/Coding validation to providers and payors at all levels of care. As a URAC accredited Independent Review Organization (IRO), the Foundation has been involved in medical peer review activities since 1984 at the State and National Levels.

Building from the strong foundation of the existing CareWare application, CareWare NextGen further enables the simplification and enhancement of the clinical review process with easier electronic submission of review requests and improved connectivity with physician reviewers, while ensuring data security protocols are met.

“We are very excited about the CareWare NextGen platform. It will create a much more efficient and accurate invoicing process for us and significantly expedite the turn-around times for time-critical reviews,” said Frances Scott, Executive Vice President of Empire State Medical, Scientific and Educational Foundation.

“We are pleased to be selected by Frances and her team to be their technology partner in this exciting relationship. We recognize the important role technology can play in the clinical review process,” said Chris Tran, President and CEO of ManageWare. “CareWare NextGen was designed to fulfill the unique needs of organizations like Empire State Medical, Scientific and Educational Foundation.”

About ManageWare

ManageWare is a premier software solutions company with a particular emphasis in the workers' compensation medical management industry. The company's core focus is to provide a fully integrated Bill Review, Utilization Review and provider portal software solution on a single proprietary technology platform.

To learn more about ManageWare, visit managewaresolutions.com.