Thrive and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Mobilize Top Business Leaders to Reaffirm Commitment to Employee Mental Health and Well-being

In a full-page ad in today's New York Times, Thrive and SHRM have brought together over 80 companies to pledge to continue prioritizing their employees’ mental health and well-being through the challenging times that lie ahead.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a full-page ad in The New York Times today, Thrive, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), have brought together over 80 companies to sign a pledge committing to continue prioritizing the mental health and well-being of their employees through the uncertain times that lie ahead.

“ We created the pledge out of concerns we are hearing that as the economic times are getting tougher, the advances made during the last two years in support of employee mental health and well-being could be lost,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive. “ What makes it more urgent is that, as Karen Lynch (CEO of CVS Health, a signatory to the pledge) put it, mental heath is ‘the collateral damage of the pandemic.’ Which is especially troubling because it’s in challenging times that we most need to double down on our mental resilience. And we deliberately included both Fortune 50 companies and high-growth startups, as hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures are already happening across the board.”

“ Now more than ever, employers must commit and provide adequate resources to support their employees’ successful mental health and well-being,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM President and CEO. “ It’s not just good for their businesses – it’s also the right thing to do. I’m proud to join Thrive in bringing together these business leaders to reaffirm their promise to keep employee mental health and well-being a priority. SHRM will continue using our platform with over 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries to drive greater awareness of this critical issue and the pledge as well as sharing best practices among signatories through an annual report highlighting the progress made on this commitment.”

The pledge asserts:

The times are uncertain.

Our commitment to mental health is not.

In the past two years, employee well-being and mental health have moved to the center of the business agenda. Business leaders have seen firsthand the growing mental health crisis and responded to the urgent need for employers to support the well-being of their employees.

As we continue through challenging times, we reaffirm that employee mental health and well-being remain as essential as ever.

That’s why we’ve come together to pledge to continue prioritizing the well-being and mental health of our employees through the uncertain times that lie ahead — and maintain our investments and commitments in this critical area.

Because it’s in times like these that organizations most need to nurture their collective resilience.

We’ve made tremendous progress in understanding the importance of employee well-being and mental health. If we’re going to set our employees and our companies up for long-term success, we need to build on the lessons of the past two years.

Signatories include the below business leaders and companies:

Public Companies

Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer, Accenture

Jennifer Hanson, Chief Human Resources Officer, EVP of People & Culture, Accolade

Gloria Chen, Chief People Officer & EVP, Employee Experience, Adobe

Melissa Anderson, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Albemarle

Gail Boudreaux, President & CEO, Anthem

Melissa Arnoldi, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer

Tristram Roberts, Group Human Resources Director, Barclays

Betty Thompson, Chief People Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton

Rick Badgley, EVP, Chief People & Administrative Officer, Brinker International

Cynthia Ryan, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Cigna

Francine Katsoudas, EVP & Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco

Nancy H. Brown, Chief Culture & Engagement Officer, CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)

Lisa Chang, Global Chief People Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Laurie Havanec, EVP & Chief People Officer, CVS Health

Silvio Amorosino, Chief Human Resources Officer, North America, Danone

Anna Moulton, Chief Human Resources Officer, Dentsu

Melanie Collins, Chief People Officer, Dropbox

Perry Stuckey, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Eastman

Laura Fuentes, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Hilton

Elaine Arden, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, HSBC

Gil Dennis, COO, Indigo

Peter Fasolo, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Tracy Layney, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.

Susan Gelinas, SVP, People & Culture, lululemon

Ty Breland, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Marriott International

Michael Fraccaro, Chief People Officer, Mastercard

Susan Podlogar, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, MetLife

Kathleen Hogan, EVP & Chief People Officer, Microsoft

Nancy Phillips, EVP, Chief People Officer, Paramount

Payal Sahni, Chief People Experience Officer, EVP, Pfizer

Daniela Seabrook, Chief Human Resources Officer, Philips

Roseann Lynch, Chief People Officer, Ralph Lauren

Brent Hyder, President & Chief People Officer, Salesforce

Natalie Bickford, EVP, Chief People Officer, Sanofi

Sabine Bendiek, Chief People & Operating Officer, SAP

Jacqui Canney, Chief People Officer, ServiceNow

Christopher Krusmark, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Sleep Number

Dimitra Manis, EVP, Chief Purpose Officer, S&P Global

Lauren Duprey, Chief Human Resources Officer, Takeda

Deeanne King, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, T-Mobile

Nikki Krishnamurthy, Chief People Officer, Uber

Holly May, EVP & Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Donna Morris, EVP, Chief People Officer, Walmart

Brian 'Skip' Schipper, EVP & Chief People Officer, Yext

Private Companies & Non-Profit Organizations

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer for Prevention, American Heart Association

Nicolle Pangis, CEO, Ampersand

Doug Dennerline, Executive Chairman & CEO, Betterworks

Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Pedro Franceschi, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Brex

Sherrie Sage Schwartz, Chief Human Resources Officer, Creative Artists Agency

John Adcock, SVP, People Operations, Care.com

Shishir Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO, Coda

Karen Bennett, EVP & Chief People Officer, Cox Enterprises

Edweena Stratton, Chief People Officer, Culture Amp

Stephani Long, Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte LLP

Srini Rao, Global Vice Chair, GDS / Ashu Rathor, Global Tax GDS Leader, EY

Padmasree Warrior, Founder & CEO, Fable

Tony Bates, Chairman & CEO, Genesys

Cesar Carvalho, Co-Founder & CEO, Gympass

Samara Jaffe, Co-Founder & GM, HR Transform

Saydeah Howard, Partner & Chief Talent Officer, IVP

Martin Whittaker, CEO, Just Capital

Tom Nolan, CEO, Kendra Scott

Sue Biglieri, COO & CFO, Kleiner Perkins

Cara Brennan Allamano, Chief People Officer, Lattice

David Ebersman, Co-Founder & CEO, Lyra Health

Eric Minvielle, VP, People & Organization, Mars

Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO, Modern Health

Eric Severson, EVP, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group

Meg Donovan, Chief People Officer, Nexthink

Maxine Carrington, SVP & Chief People Officer, Northwell Health

Tom Hale, CEO, Oura

Kate Chhabra, Partner & CFO, Owl Ventures

Tony Jamous, Founder & CEO, Oyster

Greg Till, EVP, Chief People Officer, Providence

Rahul Vohra, Founder & CEO, Superhuman

Aron Ain, Executive Chairman & CEO, UKG

Jean-Rene Zetrenne, Chief People Officer, UTA

Janelle Aaker, Chief Equity & People Officer, Vancity

Traci Dunn, Chief Human Resources Officer & Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, VillageMD

Roberto Ortiz, Co-Founder & CEO, Welcome

To join the pledge, or learn more, please visit pledge.thriveglobal.com.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers, and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. More than 95% of Fortune 500 companies rely on SHRM to be their go-to resource for all things work and their business partner in creating next-generation workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016 with the mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive’s Microsteps – small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity – have been adopted by employees at more than 125 organizations in over 140 countries, from frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Athens, Bucharest and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.