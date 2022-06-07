TravelCenters of America is Fueling Its Customer Experience With SMG

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), an enterprise customer and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with industry leader TravelCenters of America (Nasdaq: TA), the largest publicly traded full-service travel center network in the U.S. TA selected SMG for its ability to capture feedback across the customer journey, industry-leading benchmarks and outcomes-driven approach.

TA serves millions of motorists and professional drivers annually at its more than 270 travel centers across 44 states. With multiple customer segments and a unique business model that includes convenience, restaurant, retail and service components, TA needed a customer experience program with a robust survey engine, multiple feedback channels and a reporting platform that uncovers insights across its business.

“Our mission is to return every traveler to the road better than they came, and we are focused on delivering a highly satisfying experience for every guest,” said TravelCenters of America VP of Marketing Sue Smolenski. “SMG allows us to capture the voice of the customer across every location, measure guest satisfaction across each touchpoint and act on insights that help us improve guest satisfaction and increase loyalty.”

To measure the customer experience across its growing network of travel centers, TA is capturing and measuring location-level customer feedback through multiple channels. The feedback data is available in the smg360® platform in real time, providing program leaders with key customer experience metrics and prescriptive insights while role-based reporting and the mobile reporting app will ultimately give the field visibility to real-time customer feedback, strategic areas for focus and a host of key location-level metrics. TA expects that, in combination with SMG’s hands-on professional services, the robust platform capabilities will help TA advance the customer experience and drive business outcomes.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, and leverages alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit www.smg.com.

Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, including a statement about TA’s expectation that its customer experience management program will advance the customer experience and drive business outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond TA’s control. For example, the type of information TA receives, or TA’s use of such information, may not improve TA’s operations or financial performance. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, TA does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.