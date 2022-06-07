Box Announces Updates to Box for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange to Power Digital Transactions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced enhancements to the Box for Salesforce integration on the Salesforce AppExchange that enables customers to use Box as the content management solution for signature-based processes and workflows in Salesforce. Leveraging the power of Box Sign, customers can send Box files for signature directly within Salesforce. Also included in this release are new features and developer tools that make it easy for joint customers to generate and execute agreements from anywhere.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Box for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

“We are excited that Box is continuing to innovate on AppExchange to help our hundreds of joint customers move their critical business process to the cloud,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “Digitizing transactions is a critical step in the process and with Box Sign for Salesforce, Box is simplifying the execution of documents from anywhere in a cost-effective way. AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

“From streamlining customer relationships to closing deals from anywhere, we are excited to fuel growth for our customers,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “The innovation we are delivering today helps end-users work more fluidly with their Box content right from within Salesforce and gives developers additional flexibility to support a wide range of business processes. We are only scratching the surface of what Box and Salesforce can do together for customers, so you can expect to see even more developments between our two platforms in the future.”

Since launching Box Sign last year, hundreds of joint customers already leverage Box and Salesforce together to execute documents in the cloud. Building on the existing integration, Box announced the following new updates:

Retrieve from Box , which lets users select a template or document in Box to send for signature from within Salesforce and automatically save signed copies back to Box. This enables customers to use Box as the source of truth in Salesforce, minimizing document duplication and reducing content sprawl.

, which lets users select a template or document in Box to send for signature from within Salesforce and automatically save signed copies back to Box. This enables customers to use Box as the source of truth in Salesforce, minimizing document duplication and reducing content sprawl. Additional template tags , which allows teams to specify up to 50 template tags in a document and map them directly to Salesforce fields. This new feature auto-populates information from Salesforce into documents, helping end-users get documents ready faster and free from human error. This helps standardize, scale, and accelerate the process of getting documents like contracts, purchase orders and service agreements signed.

, which allows teams to specify up to 50 template tags in a document and map them directly to Salesforce fields. This new feature auto-populates information from Salesforce into documents, helping end-users get documents ready faster and free from human error. This helps standardize, scale, and accelerate the process of getting documents like contracts, purchase orders and service agreements signed. Support for Salesforce Flow , which helps customers build, manage, and run signature-based business processes from end to end, powered by Box Sign. Instead of configuring the entire workflow from scratch, teams can use Salesforce Flow, a low-code tool to automate multi-user processes using built-in task management.

, which helps customers build, manage, and run signature-based business processes from end to end, powered by Box Sign. Instead of configuring the entire workflow from scratch, teams can use Salesforce Flow, a low-code tool to automate multi-user processes using built-in task management. Expanded integration with Salesforce licenses, which extends the power of the Box for Salesforce integration to Salesforce Platform users. This added functionality makes it easier for developers to leverage Box Sign APIs to build e-signatures into custom or third-party applications.

Leveraging the power of Salesforce for customer relationship management and Box to centralize content in one secure place, today’s enhancements are helping customers to move more of their business processes to the cloud. For example:

Legal teams can create a case in Salesforce and automatically establish a folder tree where different parties can securely store and access court documents, client information, and records in Box under a consistent permission structure.

Sales teams can use Box as their internal and external file system for Salesforce to store internal client notes and securely collaborate with their clients in external folders.

Product support teams can use Box with Salesforce’s Service Cloud to have customers upload screenshots and relevant case info to a Box folder that can be reviewed in the Salesforce case record and collaborated on between support specialists and customers.

Sales operations teams can enroll customers in auto-pay by selecting a pre-approved template in Box, auto-populating it based on the relevant Salesforce fields, and sending it out for signature and tracking its progress in real time. This process is automated by Salesforce Flow, with content securely sourced from and stored back into Box.

Business development teams can connect with and provide partners with access to joint marketing assets, datasheets, and training tools using Box together with Salesforce’s Experience Cloud.

Pricing and Availability

The updated Box for Salesforce integration is generally available today to customers on Box Business plans and above, and builds on a rich set of end-user features that makes collaborating with teams, partners, and customers easy and efficient.

Currently, Box customers can enroll in a limited-time promotional offer of unlimited e-signatures via the Box for Salesforce integration as part of the Box Enterprise Plus plan, if purchased by July 31, 2022. This is in addition to unlimited signatures via the Box web app, for all customers on Business plans and above.

More information on today’s news can be found on the Box Blog and customers can download the Box for Salesforce integration from the Box App Center.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.