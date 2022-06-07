Blackhawk Network Launches Cash-to-Crypto Solution with LibertyX, part of NCR Corporation

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the demand for cryptocurrency continues to grow, providing new ways for consumers to buy or spend cryptocurrency at physical retail stores is a significant milestone in the payments industry. Today, Blackhawk Network and LibertyX are making cryptocurrency more accessible by enabling consumers to purchase bitcoin using their LibertyX accounts1 at participating U.S. merchants, including Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets, Southeastern Grocers, Tops, Weis and Winn-Dixie.

“There is a direct correlation between the continued growth of cryptocurrencies and accessibility. Enabling retailers to provide cash-preferring or first-time crypto users with additional means to participate in this new digital currency is incredibly exciting,” said Tristan Roffey, VP, global strategy and business development at Blackhawk Network. “The ability for retailers to offer their customers an avenue to jump into the world of bitcoin is an exciting opportunity that we are proud to support. Our relationship with LibertyX highlights how Blackhawk can help retailers create new engagements and value for their customers.”

Since 2013, LibertyX has worked to build America's largest and most convenient retail network to offer consumers the ability to buy bitcoin with cash or debit cards at over 14,000 ATMs and 20,000 retailer locations in the U.S.

“We’re excited to add Blackhawk’s extensive cash-accepting footprint to our LibertyX retailer network as we continue our mission to put ‘Bitcoin on Every Block.’ Now, consumers will be able to load funds to their existing accounts using cash or a debit card that can be used to purchase bitcoin seamlessly at more of their trusted local stores,” said Chris Yim, co-founder of LibertyX.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About LibertyX

Founded in 2013, LibertyX is one of America's first and largest retail networks of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers and kiosks. With over 14,000 ATMs and 20,000 chain store locations across 45 states, consumers can buy and sell bitcoin in-person with cash and debit cards. LibertyX is part of NCR Corporation, a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking.

1 Limits apply to the amount and frequency of purchases. Users must have a pre-existing LibertyX account to purchase bitcoin at participating retailers. To open a LibertyX, account, a consumer must be at least 18 years of age and complete ID verification. Other restrictions apply. Visit www.LibertyX.com for additional details.