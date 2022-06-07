[redacted] Partners with ByteChek to Integrate Automated SOC 2 and HIPAA Compliance into Tailored Cybersecurity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--[redacted], the mission-driven cloud defense company that levels the playing field against attackers, today announced a partnership with ByteChek, the all-in-one compliance automation company that simplifies cybersecurity compliance for companies of all sizes.

Through the alliance, [redacted] is using the ByteChek platform to significantly streamline SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance audits as part of its tailored cybersecurity services. In addition, ByteChek customers who require help with remediation or implementation of compliance audit results will use [redacted] as a preferred service provider.

“[redacted] and ByteChek share the same mission of allowing customers to focus on running their business while being proactive about security and compliance,” said Matt Georgy, chief technology officer at [redacted]. “The beauty of the ByteChek platform is that it automates and brings efficiency to the examination of 60 common controls that saves significant time and effort. This enables us to deliver on our clients’ compliance needs efficiently as part of their personalized solutions.”

[redacted] delivers organizations of all sizes layered defense and orchestrated response through a packaged suite of security technologies and services designed to address the full spectrum of cybersecurity needs. Its platform provides its customers with continual awareness of their security posture at all times and what actions [redacted] is taking to keep them safe. If an attack does occur, [redacted]’s unparalleled pursuit capabilities enable the team to hold attackers accountable and disrupt their operations.

The ByteChek platform helps companies of all sizes establish security programs, automate cybersecurity readiness assessments, and complete cyber security assessments faster – all from a single platform. With ByteChek, companies can quickly build their information security policy from the ground up utilizing the ByteChek information security policy generator. The ByteChek platform then connects with the applications companies use every day to eliminate evidence collection and vague auditor requests.

The ByteChek SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance platform is immediately available to [redacted]’s MSS/MDR clients to evaluate their security program and undergo an audit. In addition, [redacted]’s Healthcare Services clients will now receive HIPAA compliance checks from [redacted] through the ByteChek HIPAA evaluation platform. [redacted] ProServ clients will now be onboarded using the ByteChek discovery process.

[redacted] is the mission-driven cloud defense company for organizations that want to level the playing field against attackers. Through its state-of-the-art platform [RIP//TIDE] and advanced threat intelligence and response, [redacted] uniquely partners with its customers to protect their businesses and disrupt adversaries. Founded in 2015 by a team with deep government and private sector experience and backed by Ten Eleven Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, and SVB Capital, [redacted] is based in San Francisco, CA.