EDB, Leading Global Provider of Enterprise-Class Software and Services for Postgres, Announces Majority Growth Investment from Bain Capital Private Equity

BEDFORD, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnterpriseDB (“EDB” or the “Company”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced a majority growth investment from Bain Capital Private Equity (“Bain Capital”). EDB will continue to operate under the leadership of Ed Boyajian, President and CEO of EDB, an open source pioneer who has led the company since 2008. Great Hill Partners, which acquired EDB in 2019, will remain a significant shareholder. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Postgres is the fastest growing database management system in what Gartner views as an approximately $80 billion market. Postgres is also the world's most advanced open source database and the top choice for enterprises looking to accelerate innovation, modernize their database infrastructure, and reduce spending. According to StackOverflow surveys of over 80,000 developers, combined Postgres is the most loved, most used, and most wanted database in the world. The capabilities of the Postgres database are significantly enhanced with EDB’s value added software and services, which provide customers the highest levels of performance, scalability, manageability, security, and compatibility. With more than 750 employees worldwide, the company currently serves more than 1,500 customers in 86 countries.

In 2021, EDB extended its cloud offerings with EDB BigAnimal™, the first fully-managed Postgres database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that includes built-in Oracle compatibility and the ability to deploy flexibly across any cloud including AWS and Azure. EDB BigAnimal enables mission-critical enterprise database applications to run securely in the cloud, with high availability, automatic backups, 24/7 operations and support.

“This significant investment from Bain Capital comes at a time when the database industry is undergoing a galactic shift,” said Boyajian. “Nothing is more strategic to businesses and governments than data, and the traditional database market is being disrupted. Postgres is the most transformative open source technology since Linux, and is challenging legacy database vendors for market leadership, and EDB is driving this shift.”

“Postgres is increasingly the database of choice for enterprises. We are excited to work closely with EDB’s talented leadership team, in partnership with Great Hill, to accelerate the company’s growth,” said Max de Groen, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity. “EDB is delivering on the promise of true multi-cloud flexibility to Postgres, alongside its long-standing advantages in Oracle database compatibility, high availability, and enterprise-grade tooling,” said Colin Motley, a Principal at Bain Capital Private Equity.

“As a significant investor in EDB, we recognized early on the tremendous shift that is taking place in the database industry,” said Drew Loucks, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “Since we first partnered with EDB, the company has unlocked significant value for its customers and now leads a market that continues to experience tremendous growth. EDB is well-equipped to accelerate growth, and we look forward to helping the company achieve its full potential alongside Bain Capital.”

The investment is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor, and Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisor to EDB and Great Hill Partners. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP as legal advisor to Bain Capital Private Equity.

About EDB

EDB provides enterprise-class software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world’s leading open source database. With offices worldwide, EDB serves more than 1,500 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications and information technology organizations. As one of the leading contributors to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. With deep database expertise, EDB ensures high availability, reliability, security, 24x7 global support and advanced professional services, both on premises and in the cloud. This empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

About Bain Capital Private Equity

Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 250 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 23 offices on four continents. The firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,000 companies since its inception. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, managing approximately $160 billion in total and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus. For more information, visit www.baincapitalprivateequity.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 90 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has recently been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked #5 in the 2021 HEC - DowJones Private Equity Performance Ranking, which evaluated fund performance of 517 leading private equity firms between 2008 – 2017. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

