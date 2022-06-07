CentralSquare Technologies Partners with ClearGov to Offer Modern Solution for Resource Planning and Budget Cycle Management

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, and ClearGov, the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, announce a strategic partnership to offer customers easy, integrated access to a full range of cloud-based solutions for local government – from citizen transparency to annual budgeting.

CentralSquare customers will appreciate a quick, straightforward onboarding process as data easily integrates to the ClearGov platform, creating efficiencies throughout the full budgeting cycle, from capital budgeting, operational budgeting, and personnel budgeting to advanced capabilities such as collaborative digital budget books and resident transparency into tax dollar spend.

“Our customers are looking for ways to budget more efficiently and effectively. ClearGov's suite of budgeting software is ideal for local governments already using CentralSquare solutions. The result is a modern budgeting process and a clear and simple way to share financial data with the public,” said CentralSquare CPO, Dara Brenner.

CentralSquare’s Public Administration products are built to meet the needs of each specific municipality’s requirements, leading the way in evolving business practices for the public sector. The Public Administration Enterprise Suite can offer a unified management suite for state and local governments to handle everything within their community, including finance enterprise, community development, human capital management, analytics, asset management, utilities, property tax, municipal services, and citizen engagement.

ClearGov's Budget Cycle Management suite includes everything local governments need to collect, create, and communicate their budgets from start to finish. Products in the suite integrate with each other, automating and simplifying the overall budgeting process. ClearGov Digital Budget Book helps organizations create web-based, award-winning budget books in a fraction of the time it takes using traditional processes. Additional solutions include Capital Budgeting, Personnel Budgeting, Operational Budgeting, and Transparency.

"ClearGov helps public sector organizations tell their financial stories and increase the efficiency of their budget processes. We're excited to partner with CentralSquare to provide customers with end-to-end budget modernization solutions. This partnership represents a pathway into the digital transformation these sectors are quickly adopting," said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-Founder of ClearGov.

To learn more about ClearGov, visit https://cleargov.com/.

To learn more about CentralSquare Technologies, visit https://www.centralsquare.com/.

About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budget process by improving the collection, creation, and communication of their budgets. ClearGov solutions are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. Over 600 organizations across the US rely on our cloud-based Budget Cycle Management suite to modernize their budget process.

About CentralSquare Technologies: CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.