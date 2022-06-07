Duracell Launches the “Power Safely Check” to Help Parents Learn More About Hidden Dangers in Their Home

BETHEL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duracell, the most trusted battery brand, announced today the launch of the Duracell Power Safely Check, a collection of new educational resources for parents and caregivers to learn more about lithium coin battery safety. As part of the brand’s ongoing Power Safely initiative, Duracell’s Power Safely Check is bolstered through a partnership with actress and new mom, Jamie Chung. Duracell joined forces with Jamie to drive awareness among parents and caregivers about the importance of practicing lithium coin battery safety in the home. The Power Safely Check includes an online quiz designed to help educate parents and caregivers about where lithium coin batteries are typically found throughout the home, why these batteries can be potentially dangerous, and how to make living spaces a little safer.

If accidentally swallowed, a lithium coin battery can become lodged in a child’s esophagus and cause serious harm in as little as two hours. Duracell takes child safety very seriously and features an innovative bitter coating on their lithium coin battery cell designed to help reduce the risk of accidental ingestions. Duracell lithium coin batteries also come in child secure packaging which makes it nearly impossible to open without scissors.

“I’m so happy to be teaming up with Duracell on the Power Safely initiative and reminding parents that sometimes common household devices powered by lithium coin batteries can be hazardous to small children,” said Chung. “As a mom, my priority is to keep my little ones safe, especially in our own home, and the Power Safely Check helps me do just that. Duracell’s lithium coin batteries with bitter coating will not only power my household devices, but will also give me some peace of mind, which is so important to my family and me.”

Parents and caregivers can take the Power Safely Check quiz at Duracell.com/PowerSafely to learn more about common household devices and decor that are powered by lithium coin batteries, safely storing devices out of a child’s reach, and what to do in the event of an accidental ingestion. Duracell also debuted an educational video that spotlights candid conversations with parents who know first-hand that their children can be little masterminds and get themselves into mischief. The video serves as another resource for families to gain better insight into lithium coin battery safety. For example, the video discusses some of the common devices in the home that use lithium coin batteries. These batteries can be found in many homes and power devices such as key fobs, tracking devices, calculators, remote controls, kitchen scales, thermometers and a variety of additional devices and can be hazardous to a child if accidentally swallowed.

“The average home has a variety of devices in almost every room that are powered by lithium coin batteries, which is why Duracell is devoted to giving parents and caregivers another line of defense when it comes to helping avoid accidental ingestions,” says Roberto Mendez, President, Duracell North America. “Duracell has made strides in helping to keep children safe including child secure packaging, launching an innovative bitter coating on our 20mm lithium coin batteries to help discourage swallowing, curating a library of educational resources, and partnering with credentialed voices to bring awareness to the issue. The Power Safely Check quiz is one of the many educational resources under the Power Safely umbrella to promote the importance of practicing lithium coin battery safety.”

In addition to the Power Safely Check quiz and educational video, families can download the Power Safely Guide and Power Safely Checklist at Duracell.com/PowerSafely to learn more about lithium coin battery safety and steps that can be taken to help keep children safe. Duracell lithium coin batteries with bitter coating are available for purchase at retailers nationwide.

If you suspect that a child has ingested a lithium coin battery, take the child immediately to an emergency room. If you are not able to drive, call 911 for help.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known to the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell, Instagram.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.