Orion Group Expands Commercial Landscaping Services Platform through Partnership with LandCare Management

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with LandCare Management, a leading commercial landscaping services company based in Denver, Colorado. LandCare Management is Orion’s second partner in the commercial landscaping industry. Orion plans to build a national platform by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility service businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

Founded in 2013 by Eric Haugen and David Brooks, LandCare Management provides full-service landscape maintenance to office parks, homeowners' associations, multi-family residential properties, and retail centers. Industry veteran Eric Haugen will continue to serve as President of the company. Mike Swartz will serve as the General Manager.

“Eric and David have built a tremendous company that consistently delivers exceptional customer service. We are excited to combine our resources with their operational expertise to accelerate LandCare's growth and continue expanding the Orion platform,” said Nate Carlson, CEO of Orion Group Landscaping.

"We are excited to join the Orion family because of their local partnerships and the resources they provide to continue building our brand," said Eric Haugen, co-owner of LandCare Management. "After talking with other equity groups, we quickly discovered that Orion’s values were aligned with our own. They are passionate about creating opportunities for our employees and share our vision for offering customers the highest quality service. We are excited for the next chapter with Orion, and for many more years of sustainable growth."

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion is building a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About LandCare Management

LandCare Management is a leading provider of landscape maintenance, property enhancements, irrigation management, and snow removal services. The company has proudly served large commercial and HOA properties across the Denver area since its founding in 2013. In additional to recurring maintenance services, the company also provides custom landscape design combined with top notch project management. The LandCare management team brings over 60 years of combined experience and a focus on delivering exceptional service at a fair price.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven investment firm and Certified B Corporation® committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the services and software industries. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit alpineinvestors.com.