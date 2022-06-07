CyberGRX and Google Cloud Collaborate to Enhance Cloud Customers’ Third-Party Risk Management and Accelerate Digitization

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchange, today announced a joint collaboration with Google Cloud to enable Google Cloud customers’ and prospects’ risk management and regulatory compliance needs. Google Cloud customers can leverage CyberGRX’s third-party validated cyber risk assessment to gain in-depth access to Google Cloud’s risk profile, which details compliance with industry standards and security protocols built into its infrastructure.

As more organizations undergo digital transformation initiatives and migrate to the cloud, business critical workloads are entrusted to cloud service providers such as Google Cloud. In an effort to help customers and prospects better understand and manage the risks associated with outsourcing business critical workloads, Google Cloud is collaborating with CyberGRX to provide transparency into its security posture and support customers on their third-party cyber risk management journeys. As a result, current or prospective customers of Google Cloud can easily request and immediately access validated risk profiles of Google Cloud on the CyberGRX Exchange. This will be the fourth consecutive year of CyberGRX performing independent validation of Google Cloud Services.

“Our collaboration with CyberGRX is yet another way Google Cloud demonstrates its commitment to be the industry's most trusted cloud provider," said Rani Urbas, Global Head of Enterprise Trust at Google Cloud. "CyberGRX's platform provides an effective and flexible solution for helping organizations meet their due diligence, risk management, and regulatory compliance needs.”

The CyberGRX platform produces standardized and actionable data that goes well beyond the results of traditional security assessments. CyberGRX takes into account inherent risk, industry-specific threat intelligence, real-world attack scenarios. This gives Google Cloud customers an ability to validate Google’s posture with outside-in evidence in order to generate results that are focused on risk, as opposed to simple compliance. Both customers and third parties, such as cloud providers, benefit from the CyberGRX Exchange model. CyberGRX eases the assessment burden placed on third parties, as well as provides comprehensive cyber risk data to both customers and their third parties.

“Historically, organizations have approached third-party risk management with outdated methods that include static spreadsheets and bespoke assessments. While waiting for assessments that may never be returned, companies are still vulnerable. And, even when these assessments are collected, the data is not standardized, meaning that little can be done with it from an analysis perspective,” said Fred Kneip, CEO, CyberGRX. “Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are able to propel organizations away from risk assessment chasing to gaining immediate insight into diverse analytics and cyber risk data that can be mapped against common and customized frameworks.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About CyberGRX

CyberGRX standardizes vendor risk management, making it possible to achieve insights, prioritize risks and make smarter decisions across your third-party ecosystem. Driven by sophisticated data analytics and automation, real-world attack scenarios, and real-time threat intelligence, CyberGRX provides customers complete and ongoing analysis of their vendor portfolio. Third parties can understand and regain control of their cyber risk by proactively utilizing the CyberGRX Exchange to complete and share a single assessment with multiple upstream partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual. For more information: https://www.cybergrx.com/.