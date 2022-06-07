Number One Chainsaw Producer STIHL Selects SirionLabs’ Smarter Contracting Solution to Bolster its Digitization Goals

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced power tool industry leader STIHL as its newest client. The multi-year engagement begins immediately and will focus on STIHL’s standardization, digitization, and optimization goals, with an eye toward future scalability. SirionLabs’ end-to-end contract management solution will help STIHL harmonize their processes while getting a single source of truth from their data across multiple contracts.

With operations in 41 markets and a network of more than 54,000 dealers, family-owned STIHL was looking for a contract lifecycle management system to meet the needs of the 4,000 employees – nearly 20% of the organization – who would work with the system. Therefore, STIHL was looking to create flexible processes to comply with local laws while also working with a standardized data model.

“Our collaboration with SirionLabs is geared towards integrating our contract system with all the business modules. During the first phase, we will focus on building three blueprints for the different levels of complexities we see in our global organization. These blueprints can be applied easily, quickly and with very limited customizations to our regional markets. We look forward to a great association with SirionLabs,” said Hannes Krauss, Project Lead of STIHL’s legal department.

Additionally, STIHL wanted the contract management system to support ONE STIHL, a company-wide initiative to harmonize all business processes from an end-to-end perspective covering their entire system landscape to prepare STIHL for the future. “While SAP S4/Hana is the backbone of our IT landscape, CLM is the frontend, acting as connector between different worlds,” said Phillip Keupp, IT expert and Co-Project Lead for STIHL in the purchasing excellence department. “SirionLabs was a clear choice in our CLM decision owing to its unique approach to not only streamline processes but also analyze data, providing us the flexibility and agility to react to market challenges and leverage savings opportunities, while keeping us consistent across all contracts.”

Over the past few years, there has been a greater demand for STIHL products due to increased investments in home and garden do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, power tools needed for wildfire fighting, and more. Utilizing SirionLabs is seen as a key component for success as STIHL expands production, leading to a greater need for contract efficiency, regulatory compliance, and data transparency.

SirionLabs’ smarter contracting solution, SirionOne, provides the data competency, contract transparency, and process efficiency throughout the whole contract lifecycle that helps STIHL extract the maximum value from their contracts. SirionOne instantaneously highlights the most essential parts of thousands of contracts, saving STIHL time and money, apart from providing lots of business intelligence.

“The myriad challenges confronting a global industry leader require a contract management platform that is flexible, robust, and scalable. With the right contract management solution, companies can get real-time intelligence, streamline their operations, collaborate with business functions, and create stronger, more compliant contracts that help them succeed,” said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO of SirionLabs. “We’re pleased to be a part of STIHL’s growth and look forward to witnessing how our system helps it realize its ambitious ONE CLM initiative.”

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com

About STIHL

The STIHL Group develops, manufactures, and sells engine-powered equipment for forestry and agriculture as well as for landscape maintenance, the construction industry and private garden owners. The product range is supplemented by digital solutions and services. The products are basically sold through service-providing specialist dealers and STIHL's own online stores, which will be expanded internationally in the coming years — with 41 of its own sales and marketing companies, around 120 importers and more than 54,000 specialist dealers in over 160 countries. STIHL manufactures in seven countries worldwide: Germany, USA, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, China, and the Philippines. Since 1971, STIHL has been the world's best-selling chainsaw brand. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waiblingen near Stuttgart. In 2020, STIHL generated sales of 4.58 billion euros with 18,200 employees worldwide.