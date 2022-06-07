SiLC Partners With Cloud Light for Volume Manufacturing of Its Eyeonic Vision Sensors

SiLC Technologies partners with Cloud Light for volume manufacturing of its Eyeonic Vision Sensors, which take LiDAR to a new level of performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MONROVIA, Calif. & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon photonics market leader SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC) today announced a manufacturing partnership with Cloud Light Technology Limited (Cloud Light), a leading manufacturer of advanced optical modules for automotive and datacenter interconnect applications. Cloud Light will deliver volume manufacturing of SiLC’s Eyeonic™ Vision Sensors, which take LiDAR to a new level of performance by providing accurate depth, instantaneous velocity and dual-polarization intensity.

Announced in December of 2021, SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor is a first-of-its-kind FMCW LiDAR transceiver. At the nexus of the Eyeonic Vision Sensor is SiLC's silicon photonic chip which integrates FMCW LiDAR functionality into a single, tiny chip. Representing decades of silicon photonics innovation, this chip is the only readily-integratable solution for manufacturers building the next generation of autonomous vehicles, security solutions and industrial robots.

Cloud Light’s proven capabilities in optical module design, high volume precision assembly, testing, and reliability engineering complement and complete SiLC’s manufacturing ecosystem, which includes its proprietary and mature chip fabrication process with another major ecosystem partner in Asia. Early sample shipments and the transition to volume production are expected this year.

“To integrate all of the functionalities needed for a coherent LiDAR into a single photonic chip is a complex art that takes many years to master,” said Dr. Mehdi Asghari, SiLC’s CEO and founder. “The combination of precision optical assembly and automotive capabilities make Cloud Light an ideal partner for manufacturing our vision sensors. All modules that we ship to customers this year will be made by SiLC’s mature manufacturing ecosystem and led by Cloud Light.”

“Cloud Light provides design capabilities and manufacturing excellence for advanced optical modules,” noted Dr. Dennis Tong, CEO and founder of Cloud Light. “Our automated assembly and test platform for silicon photonics enables SiLC to ramp up volume and scale its products to the automotive industry and beyond. We’re excited to work with the world’s leading 4D LiDAR chip supplier, together we offer a very unique value proposition to the market.”

To learn more, please visit www.silc.com.

About Cloud Light Technology Limited

Cloud Light Technology Limited (“Cloud Light”) designs, markets, and manufactures advanced optical modules for automotive sensors and datacenter interconnect applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cloud Light was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from TDK Corporation. It has over 18 years of experience in the design of advanced optical modules and a rich heritage in manufacturing excellence and superior quality. It has research and development centers in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Dongguan, China and Southeast Asia. For more information, please contact info@cloudlight.com.hk.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of FMCW LiDAR solutions. The company's breakthrough 4D+ Eyeonic Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC's innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation, and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC's 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Investors in SiLC include Dell Technology Capital, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, FLUXUNIT – ams OSRAM Ventures, UMC Capital, Alter Ventures and Epson.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.