Cleveland State University Partners with Kaplan to Offer its Undergraduate Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions and Professional Certification Exams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland State University, recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 public university in Ohio for social mobility, announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students and Spring 2022 graduates with free prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and several professional certifications, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. This latest partnership builds upon CSU’s mission to open the doors of opportunity to and support as many students as possible, particularly from Northeast Ohio. In fall 2021, the university saw a 40 percent increase in the number of new freshmen who graduated from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the second largest school district in Ohio.

“Earning high scores on graduate admissions exams can open so many more doors for students in their chosen fields and careers,” said Brittany Wampler, director of career development & exploration at CSU. “In eliminating the test preparation cost barrier, we’re leveling the playing field for all CSU students to have the ability to succeed in whatever they choose to pursue.”

Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for nearly 85 years, and Cleveland State University is its first public institution partner for the company’s new ‘All Access’ initiative. As part of Kaplan’s All Access mission, colleges and universities can help all their undergraduates prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions exams that students need to take to apply for graduate-level programs.

Each CSU student registered for Kaplan’s free graduate exam preparation will also simultaneously receive on-campus career coaching, which provides students with personalized strategies, tactics and resources that align with their goals.

In addition, CSU students also have the opportunity to prepare for the exam to become a security industry professional (Securities Industry Essentials®), as well as a Financial Paraplanner Qualified ProfessionalSM, or FPQP® program, a designation program that is an introduction to personal financial planning. These professional certifications come through Kaplan CredegreeTM programs, which are designed to enhance the job readiness and marketability of college students by partnering the traditional four-year degree with Kaplan’s educational programs. This allows students to complete their four-year degrees while earning industry-recognized credentials highly valued by employers.

“There’s good reason why Cleveland State University is nationally recognized as a leader in successfully advocating for the upward mobility of its students: it invests in their potential. And now that includes free test prep for all its undergrads, which we see as a real game changer in their educational and professional journeys. A higher score can not only increase your chances of getting into a top graduate-level program, but it can also secure you coveted merit-based aid,” said James Polulach, director of institutional partnerships at Kaplan. “Many students see admissions exams as a barrier, instead of an opportunity, whether because of the price of preparation or because of how difficult the exam is. With All Access, Kaplan is eliminating these roadblocks, with zero out-of-pocket expenses for them. We’ll be announcing additional partnerships in this area soon, as more colleges and universities recognize All Access’s value and promise.”

