Andersen Global Adds Depth to African Platform with LIMA Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global advances its African coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with Ghana-based tax firm LIMA Partners.

Located in the capital of Accra, LIMA Partners, founded in 2014, offers services to local and international clients. Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kwame Amporful leads the team of experienced professionals specializing in tax advisory and compliance, accounting and consulting, company secretary and regulatory compliance services.

“Collaborating with Andersen Global is an opportunity for growth as this collaboration will further drive our competitive edge in the market through our dedication to improved excellence and providing our clients with high-quality, innovative solutions,” Kwame said. “Our firm’s service offerings will continue to exceed client expectations that extend beyond regional borders with the resources and support of a global firm.”

“The addition of LIMA Partners provides us with comprehensive tax capabilities in the country and the firm’s values align with our global organization,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. “We are fortunate to be collaborating with a firm that demonstrates the highest professional standards as they are an important component to the expansion of our existing capabilities in western Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.