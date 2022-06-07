Northlane Capital Partners Invests in SAI MedPartners

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today that it has made an investment in SAI MedPartners (“SAI”), a leading consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. NCP invested in partnership with the SAI management team, led by Founder and CEO Erik Nordhoy.

Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, SAI provides best-in-class competitive intelligence and strategy support services to assist its clients across the product development lifecycle. SAI works with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, in addition to a growing number of biotechnology and medical device companies. SAI has more than 180 employees located across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Additional information is available at www.sai-med.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with NCP, which has an impressive track record of investing in businesses that support the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. SAI’s rapid organic growth over the past decade has been driven by a singular focus on being the best thought partner and provider of high-quality strategic intelligence and related advisory services to our clients. NCP’s investment will allow us to further strengthen our client engagement model by providing us with the resources to significantly augment our suite of services and continue to expand globally,” said Erik Nordhoy, Founder and CEO of SAI.

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Erik and rest of the SAI management team. SAI has established itself as a global leader in the life sciences competitive intelligence market. NCP is in complete alignment with SAI’s strategic roadmap of adding resources and expanding the capabilities of the business to increase its value proposition to key customers and stakeholders.”

Justin DuFour, Partner at NCP, added, “SAI is our team’s 30th platform investment and fits squarely in our pharmaceutical services focus within our healthcare vertical. We have significant experience investing in similar business models within SAI’s end markets and look forward to assisting SAI in its next phase of growth.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.