1st CENTRAL and Cambridge Mobile Telematics Partner to Incentivize Safe Driving and Provide Crash Detection Technology

HAYWARDS HEATH, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1st CENTRAL, a leading provider of technology-enabled insurance services, and Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, have announced the launch of 1st CENTRAL Connect, a telematics-based insurance product that provides 1st CENTRAL customers with safe driving discounts at renewal and guidance on making a claim if it detects a crash. Those with higher scores can be offered significant discounts at renewal.

Unlike traditional black box devices that require an engineer, customers set up 1st CENTRAL Connect themselves by attaching a sensor to their windscreen and linking it to the app on their smartphone. The process takes less than five minutes.

"1st CENTRAL Connect uses technology to make people’s lives easier while encouraging safer driving through incentives like badges and discounts at renewal,” said Ben Tomasetti, Managing Director of 1st CENTRAL. “And, thanks to our crash detection feature, our customers know assistance is at hand if they need to make a claim."

“We applaud 1st CENTRAL’s efforts to encourage their drivers to be safer,” said William Powers, CMT founder and CEO. “This is the future of connected insurance — helping people drive safer, rewarding them for it, and providing a smooth claims process if they’re in an accident.”

Beyond providing customers with safe driving discounts at renewal, 1st CENTRAL Connect gives customers driving feedback and delivers in-app incentives to improve. The program identifies dangerous events such as speeding, phone distraction, and harsh braking, and provides tips on how to reduce risky driving. Drivers can also review their overall driving score and share it with their family.

1st CENTRAL Connect also makes the claims process easier and faster for its customers. By leveraging digital data from the crash scene, 1st CENTRAL has developed a more effective and efficient claims process with faster decisions.

CMT’s AI-driven DriveWell® platform powers the 1st CENTRAL Connect program. The CMT platform fuses the data between IoT sensors and smartphones to create a unified experience — from saving driving discounts to digital claims — for 1st CENTRAL Connect customers.

About 1st CENTRAL

1st CENTRAL is a car insurance broker which formed in 2008 and is firmly established as a top 10 supplier in the UK motor aggregator market. It features prominently in the Insurance Times’ Top 50 brokers listing and has received many coveted industry awards for its innovation, products and customer satisfaction, including being named Insurance Provider of the Year by MoneyAge for the fifth year running in 2021. 1st CENTRAL has also once again achieved the prestigious national ServiceMark award from the Institute of Customer Service and has over one million customers.

1st CENTRAL – the trading name of First Central Insurance Management Ltd – is the car insurance broker within First Central Group, an innovative group of companies delivering market-leading insurance, underwriting, distribution, finance, technology and legal services.

First Central Group employs over 1,000 employees across multiple locations, including Guernsey, Gibraltar, West Sussex and Manchester.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world’s largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. The company’s AI-driven platform, DriveWell®, gathers sensor data from millions of IoT devices — including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices — and fuses them with contextual data to create a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior. Companies from personal and commercial auto insurance, automotive, rideshare, smart cities, wireless, financial services, and family safety industries use insights from CMT’s platform to power their risk assessment, safety, claims, and driver improvement programs. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Budapest, Chennai, Seattle, and Tokyo, CMT serves millions of people through 80 programs in 18 countries, including 21 of the top 25 US auto insurers.