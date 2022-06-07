G&A Partners acquires HR outsourcing provider in Iowa

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&A Partners announced today that it has expanded into Iowa and Nebraska with the acquisition of Focus OneSource in Des Moines, Iowa. This is the 11th acquisition that G&A Partners has made over the last four years.

Focus OneSource was established 14 years ago by Michael Teachout and John Hovey to provide outsourced human resource management services and big-company benefits to smaller businesses. “During that time, they gained an outstanding reputation for providing exceptional services to their clients,” said John W. Allen, G&A’s President & CEO. “G&A Partners is excited to build on that foundation by utilizing our resources to provide more value-added services, insurance products, and technology to the Focus OneSource clients and business community.”

G&A Partners will retain Focus OneSource’s entire leadership team and staff. This will allow the firm to leverage long-standing relationships with Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and others and make the transition as seamless as possible. Michael Teachout will remain the leader of G&A’s new Iowa office and will become G&A’s Director of Strategic Alliances. The rest of the staff will continue to provide local support to the legacy Focus OneSource clients.

“We are excited about this transaction,” Teachout said. “When we started looking for a partner to help us continue to grow, G&A Partners was a natural fit. Our companies align well culturally and operationally, and both our clients and employees will benefit from the combination.”

With this acquisition, G&A Partners will now provide HR services, employee benefits, and technology to more than 3,000 clients nationwide and more than 80,000 worksite employees.

G&A Partners was represented by the Dentons law firm in this transaction. Focus OneSource was represented by Silva Capital Solutions and McDaniel, Wolff & Benca, PLLC.

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, one of the nation’s leading professional employer organizations (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for more than 25 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, benefits, and payroll, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers. Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices located throughout the U.S. and Latin America.