dLocal Expands African Footprint, Adds Two New Countries

dLocal, the leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, expanded its payments network to include two more African nations, Ivory Coast and Rwanda. The company now supports local payment processing in 12 African countries, and 37 emerging market countries total around the world.

As part of its expansion to these two countries, dLocal will enable merchants to accept the major mobile money platforms in Africa, including Orange Money, MTN, Airtel Tigo and Moov. By facilitating payments with the largest mobile money operators in Ivory Coast, dLocal will enable merchants to reach 7 million Orange Money users, 6 million MTN users, and an additional 3.4 million Moov users. In Rwanda, Airtel Money also is a popular operator, with 1.4 million customers.

In addition to mobile money, international merchants also will be able to accept local Visa and Mastercard debit cards thanks to the “One dLocal'' concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract). While debit cards are ubiquitous and accepted in most countries, Rwandans and Ivoriens generally use mobile money more.

“Africa continues to show tremendous untapped e-commerce opportunity, and people in Ivory Coast and Rwanda are gravitating more towards digital payments every day,” said Adebiyi Aromolaran, Head of Expansion Africa at dLocal. “As mobile money platforms grow more popular than ever, dLocal’s ability to work with these providers will enable international merchants to accept payments, regardless of the platform, to create opportunities for both buyers and sellers.”

Some additional benefits to merchants using One dLocal include:

Payouts: Merchants can now execute local payments and deposit local currency directly to mobile money and local bank accounts in all supported African countries.

Merchants can now execute local payments and deposit local currency directly to mobile money and local bank accounts in all supported African countries. Single API integration: Current dLocal clients can immediately grow revenue in these two countries via the platform’s single API, with no need for any additional integration.

Current dLocal clients can immediately grow revenue in these two countries via the platform’s single API, with no need for any additional integration. Defense Suite: A suite of fraud management tools powered by AI checks in real-time for potentially fraudulent transactions.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.