Rush Street Interactive Adds BetRivers Mobile and Online Sportsbook to Its Award Winning Online Casino in West Virginia

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced it is adding its industry leading online sportsbook to its existing online casino at BetRivers in West Virginia. Now sports fans across the Mountain State, aged 21 and over, can join gaming enthusiasts to place bets quickly and securely from the integrated BetRivers iOS and Android apps and website. The products share the same wallet for bettors’ convenience too.

The BetRivers sportsbook offers customers a wide breadth and scope of betting markets and content across various sports leagues. Core features of the platform include its intuitive, innovative user interface, strong transactional performance, speed and reliability for in-play and pre-game bets, a leading catalog of betting markets, live streamed sports events, and popular bet types such as instant bets and single game parlays, as well as a proprietary and automated bonusing and withdrawal approval system, all backed by professional and award winning customer service. BetRivers also has a unique loyalty program with a seamlessly integrated Bonus Bank, Bonus Store and ‘Refer a Friend’ program, where for example, customers who refer a friend to sign-up and bet will receive a scratch card with a guaranteed payout between $50 to $500.

In April, RSI's BetRivers mobile sportsbook app was independently ranked in the top 4 out of 41 apps in the United States market by gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik.

“ We expect our BetRivers sportsbook app to be well received as many West Virginians are now familiar with the BetRivers brand and have come to appreciate and trust our high-quality products and responsive customer service,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “ We are pleased that our integrated app will provide one convenient location for players in West Virginia to switch effortlessly between the casino and sportsbook using phones, tablets and computers to experience all that we have to offer, from spreads, moneylines, parlays, single game parlays, and player props to slots, tables games, and live dealer experiences.”

RSI has operated online casino in West Virginia under the BetRivers brand since April 2021, and despite launching later than others in the market, the platform has already grown to capture a share in the low teens of the state’s online casino market per the West Virginia Lottery Commission and RSI internal estimates.

“ We are excited to expand our presence in West Virginia and offer residents more ways to win with the launch of our popular BetRivers sportsbook. Our experience in other markets has validated that online sportsbook players also enjoy the full-services of our online casinos, especially the table games. Along with offering a more enjoyable experience through our platform, at RSI we are constantly striving to provide a more trusted betting experience by emphasizing usability, responsibility, and transparency,” added Mr. Schwartz.

Similar to online casino, RSI has access to the online sports betting market in West Virginia through its partnership with Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTY) property, unifying RSI’s online casino and sportsbook licenses in the state via the same partner.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.