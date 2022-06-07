Pennybacker Capital Management Expands its Sustainability and Resilience Strategy with Longevity Partners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real asset private equity firm, has engaged Longevity Partners, a rapidly expanding full service ESG advisory business, to advance its sustainability strategy in the company’s operations and real asset portfolio. Pennybacker is committed to continually integrating measurable and impactful ESG practices into every element of the firm’s strategy, portfolio, and investment decisions.

In June 2021, Pennybacker and Longevity Partners commenced a detailed project that included a legislation study, peer reviews, identification of stakeholder engagement, the establishment of KPIs, and an execution roadmap. In partnership with Longevity Power, a subsidiary of Longevity Partners, the project also outlined actionable clean energy solutions.

“ESG is a continuation of Pennybacker’s mission of improving the lives of our teachers, tenants, and teams. Since our founding, we have been committed to maximizing the efficiency of our investment portfolio. This engagement is the next logical step for Pennybacker to track consumption and emission data, ultimately establishing short- and long-term reduction targets,” said Tim Berry, CEO of Pennybacker. “Putting in place measurable and actionable benchmarks across a diverse range of metrics is imperative to the well being of our tenants, teacher, and team. The expertise of Longevity is pivotal to developing a best-in-class ESG strategy.”

“Pennybacker is a leader in the United States for the depths of its commitment to ESG,” said Etienne Cadestin, Global Founder and CEO of Longevity Partners. “It’s a pleasure to develop procedures, strategies and metrics for an ambitious firm with the potential to make a massive impact on its stakeholders and the environment.”

About Pennybacker Capital Management

Pennybacker Capital Management is a real estate private equity investment manager with offices in Austin, New York, Denver, and Charlotte. The firm pursues value and income and growth strategies within a broad spectrum of real estate asset classes, across the entire capital structure. Pennybacker has a proven 15+ year track record, having invested in and/or operated more than $3.6 billion of real estate value throughout the United States. The firm has sponsored seven discretionary value-add real estate private equity funds, two real estate credit funds, and eight syndicated investments. For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

About Longevity Partners

Operating in over 40 countries for more than 100 institutional investors across all asset classes, Longevity Partners provides all services required to future-proof property investment portfolios. From carbon foot-printing to climate risk and ESG strategy development and implementation, our experts provide all the tools to respond to ESG performance requirements from pension funds to asset owners. Longevity works hand-in-hand with real estate owners to position their assets for the demands of tomorrow, while improving the well-being of users and net operating income today.

The company considers anticipated legislation and achievable benchmarks when improving client’s ESG performance. Asset managers must be aware of how they can optimize their assets’ resiliency to extreme weather events, better manage regulatory risks and improve the quality of their products over time to respond to client demand. For more information, please visit https://www.longevity-partners.com/.