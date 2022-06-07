Booz Allen Awarded First-Ever NASA Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today it was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract—a hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) single award contract with a total potential value of $622.5 million—to provide a complete range of cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services for NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). For the first time, this contract brings together all aspects of cybersecurity across the NASA enterprise under one contract to include IT systems, operational technology systems, and mission systems. Work will support all NASA centers and facilities from May 31, 2022 through September 30, 2023, with four option periods running through September 2030.

As NASA seeks to centralize cybersecurity across the agency, Booz Allen will support key task areas including development and implementation of NASA’s cybersecurity standards, architecture, and engineering, as well as delivery, oversight, and program management of cybersecurity and privacy services.

“We’re honored that NASA has awarded Booz Allen with the groundbreaking CyPrESS IDIQ contract, which seeks—for the first time—to centralize NASA’s cybersecurity posture under one strategic line of work,” said Andrea Inserra, executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. “We recognize that NASA’s current cyber needs must advance and evolve to protect its more complex missions of the future, and we look forward to building on our long-standing partnership to support NASA’s important research, missions, and operations—paving the way to send humans beyond the Moon to Mars—while protecting its people, assets, and information from threats.”

As the largest provider of cybersecurity solutions and services in North America, the prime digital integrator for the Department of Defense, and trusted partner for national, defense, and civil space efforts for more than 50 years, Booz Allen is well positioned to meet this mission. With this contract, Booz Allen builds upon its deep partnership with NASA—dating back to the agency’s creation in 1958 and assisting with the theoretical trajectory that put the first man on the Moon—by providing these services to all NASA centers and facilities.

“This single-award CyPrESS contract will enable NASA to establish an enterprise-wide approach to cybersecurity and provide a deeper focus on its operational technology and mission systems along with its IT systems,” said Eric Hoffman, vice president at Booz Allen. “Booz Allen is excited to support NASA’s enterprise-centric transformation by providing cyber defense, vulnerability discovery, and incident response services to mitigate risks, as well as cybersecurity engineering and automation solutions to enhance timely, risk-based decisions.”

