Will & Co. Announces Strategic Collaboration to Bring Checkerspot’s Novel Biobased Materials and Algal Polyurethane Systems to European Product Innovators

AMSTERDAM & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Will & Co., a distributor of raw materials and chemicals in Europe, announced a strategic collaboration with Checkerspot, Inc., a materials innovation company that develops sustainable high performing polyurethane systems enabled by unique structural oils from microalgae. Through this collaboration, Will & Co. and Checkerspot will work together to provide European partners with high performance polyurethane systems with high biocontent and attractive sustainability profiles.

Checkerspot is a design-centric materials company focused on expanding the “palette” for material science by applying a more diverse set of renewable and sustainable building blocks to material formulations with improved physical properties. The ability to design for performance is a key benefit of working with these new materials. Checkerspot’s initial set of microalgae-derived cast urethane and foam have demonstrated performance benefits in the award winning backcountry skis sold through Checkerspot’s outdoor brand, WNDR® Alpine. Checkerspot’s ability to formulate and work closely with customers integrating its material into their systems has allowed for the incorporation of Algal Wall Technology by the largest ski manufacturer in America.

Will & Co. has nearly a century of experience in the raw materials and chemicals industry and is committed to growing the market and application development of biobased molecules in all of its market segments. Will & Co. advises innovators and production companies on high-quality raw materials and works in close cooperation with customers to improve and develop products. Will & Co. has a deep history working with companies in the polyurethane industry, focusing on essential building blocks in polyurethane formulations, and has a goal to bring new sustainable chemistries to its customers.

“ We could not be more excited to be working with Checkerspot, who is on the cutting edge of developing sustainable performance materials. Climate change is real and the industry’s players are looking at how they can reduce their carbon footprints without sacrificing performance. Companies are demanding more sustainable sources of key building blocks for materials innovation. Checkerspot is producing and developing new microalgae based polyurethane systems that can be fine tuned for a wide range of applications and can provide a huge benefit for our planet,” says Jacques van Lindonk, Managing Director at Will & Co.

“ We look forward to working closely with Will & Co. We are excited to offer our materials to Europe and look forward to working with all those who want to lean forward in innovation,” says Matt Engler, Senior Director of Business Development at Checkerspot. “ We believe strongly in the power of network effects, in putting these new biomanufactured materials into the hands of companies and innovators that will conceive of the next world-changing products as we move into a post-petroleum future.”

About Will & Co.

Since 1924, Will & Co. have been delivering marketing, logistics and distribution services for the chemicals, high-quality raw materials, and food ingredients industries. Will & Co. are increasingly focusing on specialty products and have a clear focus on sustainable relationships, long-term knowledge development and an exclusive network of cooperation partners. Will & Co. have developed strong and in-depth knowledge capabilities which have seen them making an active contribution to the progress of numerous innovative products for nearly a century.

About Checkerspot

Checkerspot (Alameda, CA & Salt Lake City, UT) designs performance materials and ingredients at a molecular level. Checkerspot’s vertically integrated WING™ Platform optimizes microalgae to biomanufacture unique oils that are turned into new materials that can demonstrate improved performance properties in targeted hardgoods, textiles and personal care applications and products. Checkerspot's first commercialized materials are next generation polyurethane and textile finishes designed to improve the performance of consumer products. The company is currently commercializing performance composites engineered into skis and sold through its brand WNDR® Alpine, as well as algal oil formulated into miDori® BioWick and sold in partnership with Beyond Surface Technologies. Checkerspot's mission is to expand the palette of molecular building blocks for high performance and sustainable materials for better products. For more information, visit https://checkerspot.com/.