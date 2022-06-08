Yahoo Joins Salesforce AppExchange Enterprise Cloud Marketplace to Deliver Personalized Experiences at Scale for Consumer Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo today announced it has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering brands to better understand their customers, drive personalization and relevancy at scale, and unlock new opportunities that accelerate business growth. Brands today are expected to know their customers, predict their needs, and engage in ways that are personalized, relevant, and contextual. A data-first approach is key to meeting these expectations, and the Salesforce Customer Data Platform allows for more intelligent, actionable, and humanized moments throughout the customer journey.

In joining Salesforce AppExchange, Salesforce customers will be able to access Yahoo’s identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and build custom and previously unaddressable audience segments that can be activated through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). In doing so, marketers can continue to deliver on the promise of addressable advertising and ensure personalized consumer experiences, even as support for cookies and other traditional identity mechanisms fades.

Built on consent-based first-party data, Yahoo ConnectID enables advertisers to reach audiences with meaningful and relevant ad experiences across devices and channels. Yahoo ConnectID empowers publishers to manage, monetize, and navigate audiences while respecting consumer choice and privacy. Interoperability with some of the industry’s leading data providers enables Yahoo ConnectID to match partner ID-data for enhanced audience activation and measurement within the Yahoo DSP.

Additionally, as part of the expanded Salesforce Customer Data Platform ecosystem on AppExchange, marketers can unleash the power of data with Salesforce’s top CRM platform – from sales, service, marketing, loyalty, commerce, and external data sources – to accelerate business growth.

“As online identity continues to evolve, partnership and interoperability enhance marketers’ ability to maintain the relevant reach and personalization expected in a digital experience,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo. “Integrating with Salesforce and joining their AppExchange further enhances our solution and opens up more opportunities for Yahoo and Salesforce customers alike.”

“Salesforce is thrilled Yahoo is joining Salesforce AppExchange in the expansion of the Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem,” said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of AppExchange. “A data-first approach and a single-source-of-truth has never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today’s digital world. We can’t wait to see how the innovations from Yahoo will help customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About AppExchange

AppExchange is the most trusted enterprise cloud marketplace of more than 7,000 apps and experts that help customers to solve their business challenges across industries, products, and use-cases. With more than 10 million app installs, AppExchange empowers customers to find, try, and buy proven, pre-built and customizable apps, and certified consultants who understand their business. Today, 90% of the Fortune 500 use AppExchange apps and 91% of all Salesforce customers use at least one AppExchange app.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news – with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.