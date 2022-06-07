Somatus Partners with Regional Kidney Care Partners to Bring Value-Based Kidney Care to the Tri-Cities of Tennessee

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, and Regional Kidney Care announced a new partnership to bring value-based kidney care to the Tri-Cities of Tennessee and improve healthcare access.

Together, the two organizations will change how patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) experience and receive care. In the arrangement, Somatus will act as an extension of the Regional Kidney Care team by providing an interdisciplinary care team for their shared patients. The Somatus team is comprised of a locally based Registered Nurse Care Manager, Nurse Practitioner, Renal Dietitian, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Pharmacist, and Patient Health Advocate, to deliver whole-person, in-home care and drive more healthy days out of the hospital.

“We’ve recognized a growing need to move toward care models that promote treating the whole person, not just the disease. This partnership with Somatus enables us to do more for patients, giving them access to more support, education, and resources whenever and wherever they needed it, even when they step outside the four walls of our practice,” said Dr. Steven Butler, founder of Regional Kidney Care.

Early detection with the right treatment and support can slow the progression of kidney disease and delay or completely prevent the need for dialysis.

“Somatus is excited to partner with Regional Kidney Care to help more patients manage their disease and experience more healthy days,” said Somatus Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Ikenna Okezie. “Our innovative care model combines clinical expertise with AI and machine learning so that we can provide an individualized approach that delivers the right care, sooner.”

Founded in 2016, Somatus partners with nephrologists through value-based arrangements that allow patients to live healthier lives at home and out of the hospital. Somatus offers nephrology practices access to an online portal that drives actionable insights, offers real-time data and advanced analytics and supports that with in-home patient care teams. This proven approach enables providers to improve quality of care, create better patient outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care.

"The integrated model Regional Kidney Care Partners and Somatus will now offer will keep us in the driver seat when it comes to our patients’ care, but also ensure the care plan we prescribed can be successfully followed through when our patients leave our office," said Dr. Butler.

About Regional Kidney Care

Regional Kidney Care is double-boarded in internal medicine and nephrology and has been in practice for over 25 years. Regional Kidney Care covers three hospitals, four dialysis units, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Select Specialty in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The Company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.