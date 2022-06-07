MMS Holdings Announces Partnership with Medidata to Provide Medidata’s Advanced Rave EDC and Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions to Sponsors

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MMS Holdings, a data-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, to provide clients a full range of solutions for clinical data management (CDM) and decentralized clinical trial (DCT) technologies, including Medidata’s unified platform and Rave EDC (Electronic Data Capture).

The partnership with Medidata provides MMS greater flexibility to work with Sponsors using their preferred database platform and expands its capacity to work with any data management system.

“Our ability to work on Medidata’s unified platform, specifically with Rave EDC, and other clinical data management solutions, opens up new opportunities to support Sponsors through the MMS team’s expertise,” said James Bademian, Director, Statistical Programming and Data Management, MMS.

“We have always recognized that partnerships are key to Medidata’s success,” said Katrina Zorka, Vice President Global Partners at Medidata. “Our CRO partners, now including MMS Holdings, see the value of using Rave EDC to attract more sponsor business and bring therapeutics to patients faster.”

Medidata’s Rave EDC is the most advanced, robust, and secure system for clinical trial site, patient, and lab data capture and management. It forms the cornerstone of the Medidata Clinical Cloud™ – the unified clinical research platform that connects processes, eliminates data reconciliation, and delivers cross-functional and cross-study data insights. This results in critical reductions in study build time, query volume, data correction rates, and reporting turnaround.

“By partnering with Medidata, MMS continues to innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and their patients,” said Michelle Gayari, Executive Vice President, Global Operational Excellence and Innovation, MMS.

ABOUT MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an innovative, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating. Visit mmsholdings.com to learn more.