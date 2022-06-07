Senior Living Provider Drives Employee Engagement with UKG People Technologies

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that Eventide Senior Living Communities, a nonprofit senior care provider, is leveraging the power of UKG people technologies to attract and empower employees, drive better business outcomes, and support its culture of exceptional resident care.

“UKG has allowed us to really pivot our focus to our people,” said Kayla Linn, vice president of people and culture at Eventide. “We’re no longer spending hours pushing paper and doing administrative tasks. We can take time to improve the overall experience for our employees and our residents.”

Eventide serves more than 1,200 residents at senior living facilities across Minnesota and North Dakota. The organization went live on workforce management in December 2020 for an empowering employee experience as well as to automate complex HR processes in compliance with federal healthcare regulations.

“One of our biggest successes with UKG has been our Payroll Based Journal (PBJ) reporting,” said Linn. “As a senior living facility, we are required to report the number of hours that each staff member works every day, on a quarterly basis. Before UKG, we would spend 16 hours manually compiling, correcting, and exporting this report. Now, we run the PBJ report in less than two minutes.”

Linn said fast reporting has been a huge win for the organization and executive team, because this data is posted nationally and impacts Eventide’s rating with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Robust reporting capabilities within UKG also give managers much-needed, real-time visibility into staffing needs and employee overtime.

“There are two critical reports we rely on within UKG,” said Linn. “We track hours per patient day (HPPD) to make sure we’re meeting our budget needs and maintaining appropriate staffing levels, and we leverage the overtime analysis smart tile to give managers daily visibility into this information. We also run overtime reports. Every morning, I receive a report that has all the overtime hours for our entire employee population, week-to-date. That helps us keep a pulse on how we’re trending so we can be proactive and make changes in advance, if needed.”

Like many healthcare organizations, Eventide is impacted by staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruiting functionality within UKG allows the organization to attract qualified job candidates and move them quickly through the hiring process.

“We really appreciate the direct link to Indeed,” said Linn. “Our jobs get posted online right away without us really having to think about it. We have a workflow that empowers our HR team to pre-screen candidates and move them quickly and easily through the process — from scheduling an interview to extending an offer — and everyone knows where the candidate is in that process because the system allows for such transparency.”

Another big win for Eventide is the ability for employees to complete annual benefits enrollment online.

“As long as Eventide has been in existence, we’ve had paper enrollment forms,” added Linn. “That meant our benefits team had to take that information and manually enter it into our system. This year, for the first time, we did enrollment electronically through UKG. It was easy, a big success, and a tremendous time saver.”

The mobile-first nature of Eventide’s UKG solution also means staff can access important HR, scheduling, and timecard information right from their smartphones, as well as receive community broadcast and open-shift alerts, helping employees better manage their life and work responsibilities.

“We employ a wide variety of roles, from nurses to housekeeping staff. Very few people sit at a computer, and many don’t have email, but they all have access to a phone or tablet,” said Linn. “Everything is mobile for them, down to punching in and out of shifts via geofencing. Everything we want them to see and do is accessible via the UKG mobile app, which has made for a much more engaging employee experience.”

Eventide plans to launch an employee engagement survey this summer using UKG Employee Voice, an advanced workplace survey tool that leverages natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to collect, measure, and analyze employee feedback. The organization will also leverage UKG HR Service Delivery to convert paper employee files to a fully digital system.

“The power of innovative technology to transform an organization’s people processes is tremendous,” said Chris Todd, president and incoming chief executive officer at UKG. “Empowered employees are proven to be good for business, and nothing is more important than providing them with the tools they need to effectively do their jobs and help balance the demands of their lives and work. With UKG, Eventide is showing a deep commitment to its staff by creating a culture of empowerment and excellence where people and residents come first.”

