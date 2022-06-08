Exchange Solutions and Rexall Pharmacy Group Enhance Partnership with Addition of Automated, Personalized Offers for Be Well Program

BOSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, and Rexall Pharmacy Group have enhanced their loyalty management partnership by launching new loyalty program functionality for Be Well™ members. Automated, personalized offers for members will be distributed through the existing offer gallery available in the Be Well app and online profile, powered by Exchange Solutions’ ES Loyalty Boost™ product.

Prior to the ES Loyalty Boost implementation, Be Well offers were distributed to members through broad based segmentation marketing efforts, which did not include real-time automation or vendor funding optimization. Since launch earlier this Spring, Be Well members now receive personalized offers more relevant to their individual needs on an ongoing basis. Operationally, offers are issued to members at a higher efficiency rate, utilizing the same internal team resources to execute. ES Loyalty Boost enables this enhanced experience by evaluating each member’s unique behavior patterns and propensities to ensure each offer is compelling to the member while achieving business objectives, including the optimization of vendor funded promotions. The Rexall team retains full control of their business objectives and program data through access to a SaaS based loyalty management console.

“We are thrilled to be innovating with the team at Rexall to enhance their program vision,” said Robert Jewell, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Exchange Solutions. “Exchange Solutions’ goal is to make every interaction between consumers and retailers meaningful and memorable. Enabling ES Loyalty Boost functionality for the Be Well program does just that by providing more relevant offers to each member. Being able to activate these offers efficiently and profitably to both our partner and their CPG vendors is leading edge and a big win for all.”

Exchange Solutions and Rexall Pharmacies Group look forward to showcasing the implementation and initial results of ES Loyalty Boost at CRMC in Chicago, Illinois June 8 – 10, 2022. For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.thecrmc.com/.

For more information about Exchange Solutions please visit exchangesolutions.com.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Esso™ and Mobil™, Rexall, Sobeys/Safeway, Lowe’s, Kent Building Supplies (a J.D. Irving company), Harry Rosen and Indochino.